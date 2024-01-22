Wee Scottie to stand guard over Fife tidal pool – but it needs a name

A Wee Dug will be guarding one of Fife’s popular tidal pools from this summer.

The charity that looks after Pittenweem sea pool has shelled out for one of the 15 smaller dogs that formed last year’s phenomenal Scotties By The Sea art trail.

And they say it will be a pawesome new addition to the East Neuk village.

However, the sculpture is so far undecorated and unnamed – and that’s where the community comes in.

The West Braes Sea Pool group is throwing out a challenge to Pittenweem school children to come up with a name for the new “guard dog”.

And artists will be invited to submit design ideas to allow the pooch to become a colourful addition to the area.

Pittenweem sea pool spokesman Bill Porteous said: “The West Braes are as popular as ever but we thought a Scottie would be something people could feel warm and cuddly about.”

Pittenweem Wee Dug will suit location

Scotties By The Sea saw 30 Giant Scottie sculptures and 15 Wee Dugs stationed around north Fife’s coastal communities.

An auction at the end of the 10-week trail raised more than £250,000 for Maggie’s Dundee.

The West Braes project approached Maggie’s in the days after the auction and bought their sculpture for an undisclosed sum.

Mr Porteous added: “It’s one of the smaller dogs and it’s unpainted.

“The plan is to speak to Pittenweem Primary School and see if the kids would like to think up a name.

“And the second is to interest artists to paint it in a way that suits the location.”

Pittenweem sea pool Scottie ‘another reason to visit’

The West Braes is part of the Fife coastal path and overlooks the pool.

It is already home to a playpark and crazy golf and it’s hoped the Scottie will sit on a specially-made cairn at the top of the hill.

“People come to walk and swim and this will be another reason to visit,” Mr Porteous said.

The project is the second Fife group to buy a Scottie on behalf of the community.

In Leven, locals donated more than £5,000 to bring Postcards from Fife back to the seafront.

And he was in post just in time for Christmas.