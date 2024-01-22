Wee Scottie to stand guard over Fife tidal pool – but it needs a name

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Wee Scottie to stand guard over Fife tidal pool – but it needs a name

A Pittenweem group has shelled out for one of the Scotties By The Sea sculptures in aid of Maggie's.

By Claire Warrender
West Braes Project and Tidal Pool trustees Bill Porteous and Lynne Steen with the Wee Dug. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
West Braes Project and Tidal Pool trustees Bill Porteous and Lynne Steen with the Wee Dug. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

A Wee Dug will be guarding one of Fife’s popular tidal pools from this summer.

The charity that looks after Pittenweem sea pool has shelled out for one of the 15 smaller dogs that formed last year’s phenomenal Scotties By The Sea art trail.

And they say it will be a pawesome new addition to the East Neuk village.

The Pittenweem Wee Dug
The as yet undecorated Wee Dug. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

However, the sculpture is so far undecorated and unnamed – and that’s where the community comes in.

The West Braes Sea Pool group is throwing out a challenge to Pittenweem school children to come up with a name for the new “guard dog”.

And artists will be invited to submit design ideas to allow the pooch to become a colourful addition to the area.

Pittenweem sea pool spokesman Bill Porteous said: “The West Braes are as popular as ever but we thought a Scottie would be something people could feel warm and cuddly about.”

Pittenweem Wee Dug will suit location

Scotties By The Sea saw 30 Giant Scottie sculptures and 15 Wee Dugs stationed around north Fife’s coastal communities.

An auction at the end of the 10-week trail raised more than £250,000 for Maggie’s Dundee.

The West Braes project approached Maggie’s in the days after the auction and bought their sculpture for an undisclosed sum.

Trustees of the West Braes Project and Tidal Pool Lisa Colds, Lynne Steen, Bill Porteous and Sheena Sawyer with Lauren McLean (middle in red) Centre Fundraising Organiser with Maggies Dundee with the Pittenweem Wee Dug.
Maggie’s Dundee fundraising organiser Lauren McLean with West Braes Project and Tidal Pool trustees Lisa Colds, Lynne Steen, Bill Porteous and Sheena Sawyer alongside the Pittenweem Wee Dug. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Mr Porteous added: “It’s one of the smaller dogs and it’s unpainted.

“The plan is to speak to Pittenweem Primary School and see if the kids would like to think up a name.

“And the second is to interest artists to paint it in a way that suits the location.”

Pittenweem sea pool Scottie ‘another reason to visit’

The West Braes is part of the Fife coastal path and overlooks the pool.

It is already home to a playpark and crazy golf and it’s hoped the Scottie will sit on a specially-made cairn at the top of the hill.

“People come to walk and swim and this will be another reason to visit,” Mr Porteous said.

The project is the second Fife group to buy a Scottie on behalf of the community.

In Leven, locals donated more than £5,000 to bring Postcards from Fife back to the seafront.

And he was in post just in time for Christmas.

