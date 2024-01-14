‘Picture postcard’ Airbnb overlooking Arbroath marina gets planning go-ahead

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

‘Picture postcard’ Airbnb overlooking Arbroath marina gets planning go-ahead

The historic four-bedroom Shore townhouse is part of Arbroath harbour conservation area.

By Graham Brown
The view from the Arbroath townhouse. Image: Airbnb
The view from the Arbroath townhouse. Image: Airbnb

Planning permission has been granted for a seafront Airbnb overlooking Arbroath marina.

The four-bed holiday home at 1 Shore occupies an enviable corner position at the town harbour.

The townhouse sits on the Arbroath heritage trail and is part of the Abbey to Harbour Conservation area.

Arbroath Airbnb
The harbour view from one of the bedrooms. Image: Airbnb
Arbroath Airbnb at Shore.
1 Shore sits in a prime spot beside the harbour. Image: Airbnb

Owner Jordan Elfverson was required to apply for a change of use under new rules for short-term let operators.

He lives just five minutes away from the property, which is managed by a Carnoustie company.

1 Shore has a 4.8 rating on AirBnb.

It is currently available for around £120 a night.

The online listing boasts “pretty picture postcard views in abundance” from the harbour-front location.

Arbroath harbour Airbnb
The harbourside house is popular with visitors. Image: Airbnb

It can accommodate up to eight guests in four double bedrooms and has two lounges.

There were no objections to the planning application.

Delegated approval

Planners said they were content with the change of use proposal.

“In general terms and having regard to the limited size and configuration of the property, the amenity impacts associated with its use as short-term let accommodation are unlikely to be significantly greater than those associated with its lawful use as mainstream accommodation,” they said.

“The external appearance of the building would not be altered.

“In this respect there will be no impact on the character or quality of the Arbroath Abbey to Harbour Conservation Area or the listed building.”

Arbroath harbour Airbnb
One of the lounges at 1 Shore. Image: Airbnb
Arbroath Airbnb
Guests wake up to a harbour view. Image: Airbnb

They also noted that a new licensing scheme is in operation after the legislation change last year.

“While the licensing regime is not an alternative to proper consideration of planning matters, it does provide a further control in circumstances where planning permission is granted,” said officials.

The application was approved under delegated powers.

Step inside some of the top-rated Angus Airbnbs.

More from Angus & The Mearns

Stephen Wilson, left, and Adam Airth, right, appeared at Forfar Sheriff Court.
Carnoustie neighbours battled with planks of wood as dispute turned violent
The A90 at Finavon. Image: Google Maps
A90 reopened between Forfar and Brechin after crash
Part of the Webster's High School PV array is on the roof of Kirrie sports centre. Image: Graham Brown/DC Thomson
£450,000 Angus school solar panels left unconnected since collapse of Dundee firm McGill
Angus killer Tasmin Glass. Image: Wullie Marr Photography
EXCLUSIVE: Angus killer Tasmin Glass to be considered for release in months
5
Halim Cholmeley leaves Dundee Sheriff Court after his latest appearance.
Dundee taxi driver killer back in court for stalking campaign
Jamie Hart at Forfar Sheriff Court.
Angus postie keeps job and licence after causing crash on rural road
Lochside playpark in Forfar beside the now-demolished leisure centre. Image: Graham Brown/DC Thomson
Is your local Angus playpark lined up for slice of £1m upgrade fund?
Tree surgeons at work on the Dibble Tree in Carnoustie. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Surgeons save historic Carnoustie Dibble Tree after Storm Gerrit damage
Angus businesses face a bin collection charge hike of 11.3% under new proposals for this year.. the Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Angus businesses face 11% hike in rubbish collection charges
Dog campaigner Kerryanne Shaw on a march.
Proposed XL Bully sanctuary near Dundee hangs in balance as campaigner 'having second thoughts'
6

Conversation