‘Picture postcard’ Airbnb overlooking Arbroath marina gets planning go-ahead

Planning permission has been granted for a seafront Airbnb overlooking Arbroath marina.

The four-bed holiday home at 1 Shore occupies an enviable corner position at the town harbour.

The townhouse sits on the Arbroath heritage trail and is part of the Abbey to Harbour Conservation area.

Owner Jordan Elfverson was required to apply for a change of use under new rules for short-term let operators.

He lives just five minutes away from the property, which is managed by a Carnoustie company.

1 Shore has a 4.8 rating on AirBnb.

It is currently available for around £120 a night.

The online listing boasts “pretty picture postcard views in abundance” from the harbour-front location.

It can accommodate up to eight guests in four double bedrooms and has two lounges.

There were no objections to the planning application.

Delegated approval

Planners said they were content with the change of use proposal.

“In general terms and having regard to the limited size and configuration of the property, the amenity impacts associated with its use as short-term let accommodation are unlikely to be significantly greater than those associated with its lawful use as mainstream accommodation,” they said.

“The external appearance of the building would not be altered.

“In this respect there will be no impact on the character or quality of the Arbroath Abbey to Harbour Conservation Area or the listed building.”

They also noted that a new licensing scheme is in operation after the legislation change last year.

“While the licensing regime is not an alternative to proper consideration of planning matters, it does provide a further control in circumstances where planning permission is granted,” said officials.

The application was approved under delegated powers.

