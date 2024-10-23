Community facilities face relocation to new £100m Dundee ‘super-school’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Community facilities face relocation to new £100m Dundee ‘super-school’

Dundee City Council is proposing relocating services from existing buildings in Whitfield, Linlathen and Douglas.

By Laura Devlin
An artist's impression of the £100m East End community campus. Supplied by Miller Holmes architect
An artist's impression of the £100m East End community campus. Supplied by Miller Holmes architect

Scores of community facilities could be moved to Dundee’s new ‘super-school’ campus.

Dundee City Council is proposing relocating services from existing buildings in Whitfield, Linlathen and Douglas to the £100m East End Community Campus.

And next week councillors will be asked to approve a six week public consultation on the plans.

Members of the community will be asked their views on moving council and Leisure and Culture run services from:

  • The Hub Library & Community Facilities
  • Whitfield Library (The Crescent)
  • Douglas Community Centre
  • Douglas Sports Centre

Views sought on future of buildings

The consultation will also seek opinions on what should be done with these buildings should they be deemed surplus to requirements.

This could include using them for other purposes, transferring them to community organisations, selling or closing them.

The consultation is expected to run from November 4 to December 15.

Councillors on the local authority’s city governance committee will then consider the results at a later date.

douglas gym ventilation water sports centre
Douglas Sports Centre is one the buildings which is being consulted on. Image: DC Thomson.

Dundee’s East End Community Campus is a merger between Braeview Academy and Craigie High School.

The flagship campus will include a music and drama centre, café, and library.

There will also be a variety of sports facilities, including floodlit all weather pitches, a fitness suite and a dance studio.

A new £300k pump cycling track is also planned for the campus.

All of these facilities will be accessible during the day, evenings and weekends for combined community and school use.

Artist impression of the East End Community Campus. Image: Miller Holmes Architect.

However, there will be no swimming pool at the school – something which has drawn criticism from the local community.

The new campus, on Drumgeith Road, is scheduled to open in 2025 and will be led by current Morgan Academy head teacher Johnny Lothian.

More from Dundee

Firefighters were called to Pets at Home. Image: Google Street View
Firefighters called to help find runaway cat inside Dundee pet shop
Linda McDonald
Survivor of Dundee murderer Robbie McIntosh 'furious' after parole complaint dismissed again
Milas Turkish Restaurant and Bar in Dundee.
Top-rated Dundee Turkish restaurant to open outlet in Perth
Phone with EncrChat
Dundee dealer involved in 'serious organised crime' ordered kilos of drugs through Encrochat
Vito, a Shar Pei, was thought to be living in Linlathen. Image: Garry Craik
Dundee man's fears for dog thought to be living in home with dead puppies
Laurie Taylor
Woman said child 'deserved to die' during life-threatening Angus attack
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Dundee planning ahead Picture shows; House of Gray planning ahead . Liff. Supplied by DCT Design Date; Unknown
Dundee Planning Ahead: A-listed mansion hotel transformation and dog groomer proposals
Anders Holch Povlsen remains Scotland's wealthiest man.
ASOS billionaire credited with interest in Dundee United – but no contact with Tangerines
Vegana on Nethergate has announced it will close. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DCThomson
Dundee vegan cafe to close after just 18 months
Emilie Anne Parker and her two dogs.
Dundee University student, 30, and her two dogs die in crash
2

Conversation