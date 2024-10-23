Community facilities face relocation to new £100m Dundee ‘super-school’

Scores of community facilities could be moved to Dundee’s new ‘super-school’ campus.

Dundee City Council is proposing relocating services from existing buildings in Whitfield, Linlathen and Douglas to the £100m East End Community Campus.

And next week councillors will be asked to approve a six week public consultation on the plans.

Members of the community will be asked their views on moving council and Leisure and Culture run services from:

The Hub Library & Community Facilities

Whitfield Library (The Crescent)

Douglas Community Centre

Douglas Sports Centre

Views sought on future of buildings

The consultation will also seek opinions on what should be done with these buildings should they be deemed surplus to requirements.

This could include using them for other purposes, transferring them to community organisations, selling or closing them.

The consultation is expected to run from November 4 to December 15.

Councillors on the local authority’s city governance committee will then consider the results at a later date.

Dundee’s East End Community Campus is a merger between Braeview Academy and Craigie High School.

The flagship campus will include a music and drama centre, café, and library.

There will also be a variety of sports facilities, including floodlit all weather pitches, a fitness suite and a dance studio.

A new £300k pump cycling track is also planned for the campus.

All of these facilities will be accessible during the day, evenings and weekends for combined community and school use.

However, there will be no swimming pool at the school – something which has drawn criticism from the local community.

The new campus, on Drumgeith Road, is scheduled to open in 2025 and will be led by current Morgan Academy head teacher Johnny Lothian.