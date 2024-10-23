How to solve a problem like Craig Sibbald? Why Dundee United dynamo will be missed – and the contenders to replace him

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

How to solve a problem like Craig Sibbald? Why Dundee United dynamo will be missed – and the contenders to replace him

Courier Sport analyses Jim Goodwin's options to replace the injured Sibbald.

Dundee United manager Jim Goodwin
Goodwin, pictured, has plenty to ponder - but plenty of options. Image: Shutterstock.
By Alan Temple

Craig Sibbald’s groin surgery has been labelled “successful” by Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin.

The long road to recovery – one that stretches into 2025 – has started.

And, while Goodwin found a winning formula against Hibs at the weekend, the void Sibbald leaves should not be underestimated, as Courier Sport finds.

Why Sibbald will be missed

Sibbald, 29, completed the full 90 minutes in every match prior to Saturday this season – a fact made more remarkable considering Goodwin’s confirmation that he has been playing through the pain barrier “for a period of time”.

That lingering knock adds context to a slow start to the campaign, by his lofty standards.

Dundee United's Craig Sibbald halves arrears
Craig Sibbald halves arrears against Kilmarnock earlier this season. Image: SNS

However, he was excellent in United’s thrilling 3-3 draw against Kilmarnock – scoring the goal to bring the Terrors back into the contest – and subsequent 1-0 triumph at St Mirren.

In terms of profile, he is arguably United’s most natural “box-to-box” midfielder. As comfortable haring back to make a challenge as he is bursting into the final third.

The latter was evident with his fine strike at Rugby Park and numerous dashes into the danger zone.

Sibbald’s 13 tackles won in the Premiership is second only to Will Ferry (16) among his United teammates – and he was ahead of the Irishman in that metric prior to the weekend.

So, how do the Tangerines replace their all-rounder?

And how do those options differ in style?

Like for like options

While there is no-one with an identical skill set to Sibbald within the group, David Babunski showcased an ability to balance craft and graft in the heart of midfield.

As highlighted by Courier Sport on Sunday, the classy Macedonian – until Saturday, better known for his calmness on the ball and crisp passing – put up match-leading numbers for winning possession and successful tackles.

David Babunski, captain for the day, roars with delight
Babunski, captain for the day, roars with delight. Image: SNS

Ross Docherty was another notable absentee against the capital club after a slight niggle during the week. He is “touch and go” for the trip to Pittodrie.

However, the United captain has been outstanding when available this season, offering a fine mix of composure and dig to the engine room.

Docherty’s ferocious drive against St Mirren led to Emmanuel Adegboyega’s decisive goal, while his passing accuracy of 78.9% in the Premiership is United’s best (of those who have played a statistically significant number of minutes).

The destroyer

Vicko Sevelj has been solid when deployed in centre of the pitch.

The versatile Croatian keeps it simple; win possession and make the right pass.

He was the perfect foil for Babunski against Hibs, allowing the former Barcelona man to push forward and aggressively press, safe in the knowledge there was cover.

Sevelj is not as progressive or ambitious as Sibbald, but he does offer the same destructive abilities and positional awareness.

Vicko Sevelj at Dundee United's St Andrew's training base
Dundee United utility man Vicko Sevelj. Image: SNS

Within the United squad, only Sibbald, Kevin Holt and Ferry have won more tackles in the Premiership than Sevelj’s nine.

Only Holt, Adegboyega and Ferry have made more interceptions than his six.

The wildcards

Richard Odada’s pedigree speaks to a very capable footballer.

One does not play 20 international matches (the big Kenyan is the most capped player at Dundee United) and earn deals with clubs like Red Star Belgrade and Philadelphia Union without talent.

Goodwin has also been very complimentary about his efforts in training.

Nevertheless, he has played just 13 minutes of senior football for United. No sort of sample size. It would be baseless cheerleading to suggest Odada will replicate the impact of a player as consistent and pivotal as Sibbald.

Dundee United midfielder Richard Odada with his arms folded
Odada has had little chance to impress to date. Image: SNS

It is up to him to grab his chance when it comes. And if Sibbald and Docherty are unavailable for any length of time, that long-awaited opportunity – whether from the start or the bench – is likely to come soon.

Luca Stephenson should not be overlooked.

Once brought up to speed, Ryan Strain – a marquee summer signing for the Tangerines – will be pushing hard for that right wing-back slot, currently occupied by the on-loan Liverpool man.

Should Goodwin decide to give Strain his chance, it is no foregone conclusion that Stephenson would be shunted out the side altogether.

He has displayed energy, fight and efficacy in the final third. No United player has more Premiership goal contributions than Stephenson (two goals, two assists). Crucially, he has operated in midfield for the Liverpool youth side.

Luca Stephenson, No.17, celebrates his second Dundee United goal of the season against Hibs
Stephenson, No.17, celebrates. Image: SNS

And while the experiment probably ended with his substitution 35 minutes into United’s 1-0 defeat against Rangers, Kevin Holt merits inclusion as a “break glass in case of emergency” option.

Hard tackling, good in the air and tidy on the ball; he let no-one down.  However, with Ross Graham also absent, he is likely to be busy at the back.

