Craig Sibbald post-surgery update as Dundee United trio declared ‘touch and go’ for Aberdeen clash

Jim Goodwin delivers an update after Sibbald went under the knife on Saturday.

Dundee United star Craig Sibbald warms up.
Dundee United star Craig Sibbald warms up. Image: SNS
By Alan Temple

Craig Sibbald’s groin surgery has been declared “successful” by Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin, who confirmed the combative midfielder has been playing through the pain barrier for the Tangerines.

Sibbald, 29, has endured discomfort in the muscle “for a period of time” but has remained a mainstay for the Tannadice outfit, such is the importance of the club’s 2023/24 Player of the Year. An operation was always on the cards.

However, the situation came to a head quicker than Goodwin would have liked over the international break when Sibbald suffered a more serious set-back in training.

That required him to go under the knife on Saturday and he will not feature again this year.

Sibbald’s successful surgery

The surgery was successful so it’s now the recovery process Craig needs to do,” said Goodwin.

“He will be limited with what he can do physically over the next week, then he’ll be in the gym gradually building things up.

“Sibbs has been carrying this injury for a period of time and we always knew it would require surgery at some point. We hoped we’d be able to carry him further down the line, but it’s been bothering him for a while, so it had to be done.

“It will be into the new year before we see him again unfortunately.”

Dundee United's Craig Sibbald halves arrears
Craig Sibbald halves arrears against Kilmarnock earlier this season. Image: SNS

Goodwin added: “It’s a blow for us and for him. Sibbs has been terrific since I came in and that’s why we gave him a new contract in the summer. He’s been our Player of the Year even though he’s been playing through the pain barrier.

“Hopefully, on the back of this surgery, he’ll be back feeling stronger and better.”

Race against time for United players

Meanwhile, Louis Moult, Ross Docherty and Ryan Strain face a race against time to make the match-day squad for United’s mouth-watering trip to face Aberdeen on Saturday.

Moult, still recovering from a knee injury sustained against Kilmarnock, and Docherty, nursing a niggling muscular pain, both missed out on the Terrors’ thrilling 3-2 victory against Hibs.

Strain is back in training after four months out with a hamstring tear.

Louis Moult notched his second goal in as many matches
Louis Moult celebrates the opening goal against Kilmarnock. Image: SNS

“It’s going to be touch and go for the three of them for the weekend,” added Goodwin. “Louis took a serious bang on his knee against Kilmarnock and Doc is just unfortunate he’s having these niggles.”

Strain and gain

Whether he takes his place on the bench at Pittodrie or not, the impending availability of Strain – one of United’s marquee summer captures – has buoyed Goodwin.

“Ryan is a real positive,” said Goodwin. “He’s been back training over the last week.

“His match sharpness isn’t there yet and we’ll have to wait and see how he comes through this week before deciding if he makes the squad at the weekend. But it’s great to have him back. It’s effectively a new signing.”

Ryan Strain on his Dundee United debut against Falkirk
Ryan Strain on his United debut against Falkirk. Image: SNS

Not that Strain is guaranteed to waltz back into the side.

Anything but.

Luca Stephenson, on loan from Liverpool and ably occupying the right wing-back berth, is United’s joint top Premiership scorer with two goals.

“Once Ryan is back fully fit again, we’ll have to find a way to get him into the team because Luca Stephenson has been brilliant for us,” added Goodwin. “He’s scored goals and been very good in all aspects of his game.

“There will be real competition on that side of the pitch.”

