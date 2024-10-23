Dunfermline share unwanted record with Crystal Palace ahead of clash with bitter rivals Falkirk

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football

Dunfermline share unwanted record with Crystal Palace ahead of clash with bitter rivals Falkirk

The Pars have lost just twice in their last eight games - but have one obvious improvement to make.

Dunfermline captain Kyle Benedictus and Falkirk striker Ross MacIver battle for possession.
Dunfermline lost 2-0 against rivals Falkirk earlier in the season. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group.
By Iain Collin

Dunfermline Athletic go into Saturday’s clash with bitter foes Falkirk as officially the UK’s lowest scorers in senior league football.

It is an unwanted record they share with the stars of Crystal Palace in the English Premier League.

Despite boasting the likes of England internationalists Eberechi Eze and Eddie Nketiah, as well as French Olympian Jean-Philippe Mateta in attack, the Eagles have netted only five times in eight winless games.

The Pars’ own tally of just a handful of goals from their nine league games so far is the poorest across the SPFL – ‘beating’ Championship rivals Airdrie and Raith Rovers’ meagre total of six.

 

Inverness Caley Thistle and Annan Athletic in League One have bagged just seven goals, whilst Forfar Athletic are the lowest scorers in League Two with seven.

An inability to convert chances into goals has been one of Dunfermline’s biggest failings so far this season.

On Saturday, in their goalless draw at home to Morton, the Pars enjoyed 12 shots at goal and four on target but failed to find a way past Cappielow keeper Gary Woods.

With Dapo Mebude and Lewis McCann unavailable through injury, they finished the game with Chris Kane, David Wotherspoon, Kane Ritchie-Hosler and Josh Cooper all hunting in vain for a breakthrough in attack.

Pars hampered by injuries

It was the fifth time the Fifers have drawn a blank in their nine league games.

Against Queen’s Park last month, the Fifers had a season’s-best 14 shots but managed to get just three on target in a narrow 2-1 defeat.

Manager James McPake was hampered earlier in the campaign with injuries to star striker Chris Kane, Craig Wighton and Matty Todd.

And he was only given clearance late in the transfer window by the East End Park hierarchy to bolster his threadbare squad with the likes of Josh Cooper and Mebude.

Ewan Otoo celebrates scoring for Dunfermline Athletic.
Ewan Otoo is Dunfermline’s top league scorer with two goals. Image: Mark Scates / SNS Group.

However, with improvements clear in recent weeks, including three clean sheets in six weeks, the Pars boss is fully aware of the need for his team to get greater rewards for their attacking intent.

“The performance was the best it’s been in a while,” said McPake after Saturday’s game.

“But, ultimately, it was the three points we wanted and it’s certainly two points dropped with the way we dominated that game.

“Games are won and lost normally in the six-yard box. I think we defended our own box and our own goal well.

“But at the other end we weren’t clinical enough.”

More from Football

Zander Clark's penalty save helped St Johnstone win their first Scottish Cup tie at Dens.
10 St Johnstone Dens Park firsts as Simo Valakari seeks to follow Paul Sturrock's…
Dundee United star Craig Sibbald warms up.
Craig Sibbald post-surgery update as Dundee United trio declared 'touch and go' for Aberdeen…
Dundee's Ryan Astley. Image: Ross Parker/SNS
EXCLUSIVE: Ryan Astley opens up on fighting for starting spot at Dundee as he…
New Raith Rovers signing Cody David.
Neill Collins reveals Cody David debut timeline as Raith Rovers new boy steps up…
Anders Holch Povlsen remains Scotland's wealthiest man.
ASOS billionaire credited with interest in Dundee United – but no contact with Tangerines
Dylan Easton looks to the ground dejectedly after being shown a red card in Raith Rovers' 1-1 draw with Queen's Park.
Dylan Easton 'straight red card' emerges as Raith Rovers star deemed guilty of foul…
Ian Cathro, Estoril head coach
Ian Cathro 'on last life' as Estoril fans demand sacking of ex-Dundee United coach…
Willie Falconer wasn't a St Johnstone success at 35 but Callum Davidson was.
Who have been 35-year-old St Johnstone hits and misses as Barry Douglas joins Saints?
Craig Wighton and Chris Hamilton celebrate the winner against Falkirk in November 2022.
Dunfermline duo to return for crunch Falkirk clash as Pars seek to preserve remarkable…
Dundee celebrate
Tony Docherty provides Scott Fraser fitness update as he hails Dundee's 'strength and togetherness'

Conversation