Matty Todd eyes comeback date as Dunfermline midfielder brands current lay-off ‘toughest of them all’

Matty Todd has set his sights on a Dunfermline comeback ahead of schedule next month after revealing he feels ‘brand new’ in his latest rehabilitation.

The 23-year-old is recovering from an operation to insert a plate to help heal his broken collarbone.

After returning for pre-season determined to put the injury horrors of last term firmly in the past, the midfielder suffered the fracture in the Fifers’ first friendly of the summer.

Opting for surgery may have prolonged his return date marginally, but it has given Todd peace of mind as he steps up his fitness programme.

Able to do everything bar contact work, a meeting with the specialist has been pencilled in for a month’s time. He is hopeful of being given the green light to play again at that point.

“The shoulder is brand new, to be fair,” said the popular Pars player. “It’s certainly much better than when it happened on the night.

“Thankfully, the club sorted that out quite quickly and we just got it [surgery] done.

“At the start, it was a wee bit of a 50-50 decision on whether I was going to get the operation or not.

“But it was a decision myself, my family and the club made to go and get it fixed.

“I’m glad I did that. It’s feeling so much better and I’m thankful I’m back out on the grass doing a wee bit.

Crucial next appointment

“I’m able to do everything bar contact. I’m back on the pitch doing running and in the gym doing my rehab work.

“It’s really enjoyable being back in amongst the boys and doing stuff on the pitch.

“And hopefully it’s not too much longer before I get the contact back.”

Asked if the 12-week timeframe mooted by manager James McPake was still the case, Todd added: “Yes and no. I think I’m hoping to get back a wee bit sooner.

“I’ve got an appointment again in the middle of September to see how the bone’s healing. Then, we’ll take it from there.

“I’m hoping it won’t be too much longer after that.”

It is understood that, barring any setbacks along the way, Todd could even be considered for inclusion in the squad for the trip to Partick Thistle on September 21 if he gets the go-ahead.

That may ultimately prove too ambitious. But a determination to return as soon as possible is understandable given the player’s time spent on the sidelines in recent months.

The fans’ favourite managed just 18 starts last term after undergoing his third operation in a matter of weeks last summer due to an ankle injury.

That followed surgery on his appendix and nose, with a hamstring issue also keeping him out of action for two months early this year.

‘Toughest of them all’

“The last 18 months have been really, really tough. This one was probably the toughest of them all.

“Just the fact I came in at the start of the season looking to have a good year.

“I came in fit and ready to go – and the first pre-season game took that all right away from me.

“So, it was definitely a tough month or so after the injury.

“But I’m back in about it now and really looking forward to what’s ahead.”