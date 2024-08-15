Perth resident ‘paying £200 a month to park’ as Italian car plates forbid her from permit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Perth resident ‘paying £200 a month to park’ as Italian car plates forbid her from permit

Emily Guidoni says the policy is "discriminatory".

By Kieran Webster
Emily Guidoni with her car.
Emily Guidoni with her car. Image: Supplied

A Perth resident claims she has to fork out £200 a month in parking fees due to her Italian number plates preventing her from obtaining a parking permit.

Emily Guidoni, a dual Italian and UK national, brought her car over from Italy in July and plans to keep it here until December.

During that time, she hoped to obtain a parking permit to keep her Volkswagen Golf near her Milne Street property.

However, she claims the council refuses to issue a permit purely due to the foreign plates and because she cannot provide a V5 document.

According to the DVLA, foreign vehicles must only be registered after being in the UK for more than six months.

Parking permit policy branded ‘discriminatory’

Emily told The Courier: “I’ve got a flat in Perth that I’m living in, but because my car has Italian plates, I’m apparently not allowed a permit.

“Recently, I had an operation so I really need the car to be nearby.

“I asked the council if they would consider an appeal but was told they only issue permits to British-registered cars.

“I shouldn’t have to register it if I’m not keeping here for more than six months.

“I pay council tax, I’m working here and I own a flat here.

Milne Street in Perth.
Milne Street in Perth. Image: Google Street View

“Fair enough if I was keeping it here for longer than six months as legally it would need to be registered – but they wouldn’t even issue a six-month permit.

“I feel the policy is discriminatory.”

Currently, Emily has been forced to purchase individual tickets to continue parking on her street.

Her only other option would be to buy a season ticket.

However, this too would end up costing more than a permit.

The 39-year-old added: “I would say I’ve so far spent well over £200 over the last month.

“In a month, I’ve basically spent the same as a year-long permit.

“I would appeal to anyone in the same situation to write to the council to amend this policy.”

A Perth and Kinross Council spokesperson said: “As with other local authorities, it is our policy that cars must be registered with the DVLA before they can take advantage of discounted parking schemes such as residents’ permits.

“Any outstanding debts from penalty charge notices must also be cleared before permits can be granted.”

