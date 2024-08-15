Perth resident ‘paying £200 a month to park’ as Italian car plates forbid her from permit

A Perth resident claims she has to fork out £200 a month in parking fees due to her Italian number plates preventing her from obtaining a parking permit.

Emily Guidoni, a dual Italian and UK national, brought her car over from Italy in July and plans to keep it here until December.

During that time, she hoped to obtain a parking permit to keep her Volkswagen Golf near her Milne Street property.

However, she claims the council refuses to issue a permit purely due to the foreign plates and because she cannot provide a V5 document.

According to the DVLA, foreign vehicles must only be registered after being in the UK for more than six months.

Parking permit policy branded ‘discriminatory’

Emily told The Courier: “I’ve got a flat in Perth that I’m living in, but because my car has Italian plates, I’m apparently not allowed a permit.

“Recently, I had an operation so I really need the car to be nearby.

“I asked the council if they would consider an appeal but was told they only issue permits to British-registered cars.

“I shouldn’t have to register it if I’m not keeping here for more than six months.

“I pay council tax, I’m working here and I own a flat here.

“Fair enough if I was keeping it here for longer than six months as legally it would need to be registered – but they wouldn’t even issue a six-month permit.

“I feel the policy is discriminatory.”

Currently, Emily has been forced to purchase individual tickets to continue parking on her street.

Her only other option would be to buy a season ticket.

However, this too would end up costing more than a permit.

The 39-year-old added: “I would say I’ve so far spent well over £200 over the last month.

“In a month, I’ve basically spent the same as a year-long permit.

“I would appeal to anyone in the same situation to write to the council to amend this policy.”

A Perth and Kinross Council spokesperson said: “As with other local authorities, it is our policy that cars must be registered with the DVLA before they can take advantage of discounted parking schemes such as residents’ permits.

“Any outstanding debts from penalty charge notices must also be cleared before permits can be granted.”