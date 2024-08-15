PODCAST: Twa Teams, One Street – Latest on Dundee star Luke McCowan as Dundee United target Liverpool kid

Transfer talk from Dundee and Dundee United – the latest Twa Teams, One Street is now available as ins and outs hot up.

The only podcast as obsessed by football in the City of Discovery as you are dissect all the big stories on Sandeman Street.

What is happening with Dens star Luke McCowan? Will he go to Celtic? And what will the Dark Blues do if he goes?

There is also news of a possible incoming at Tannadice as a loan deal for Liverpool kid Luca Stephenson nears.

Our expert football writers George Cran and Alan Temple are joined by Graeme Finnan and host Tom Duthie for the latest episode.

