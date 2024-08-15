PODCAST: Twa Teams, One Street – Latest on Dundee star Luke McCowan as Dundee United target Liverpool kid

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

PODCAST: Twa Teams, One Street – Latest on Dundee star Luke McCowan as Dundee United target Liverpool kid

The latest episode of award-winning podcast Twa Teams, One Street is out now and available to listen.

The latest Twa Teams, One Street is out now. Image: DCT
The latest Twa Teams, One Street is out now. Image: DCT
By George Cran

Transfer talk from Dundee and Dundee United – the latest Twa Teams, One Street is now available as ins and outs hot up.

The only podcast as obsessed by football in the City of Discovery as you are dissect all the big stories on Sandeman Street.

What is happening with Dens star Luke McCowan? Will he go to Celtic? And what will the Dark Blues do if he goes?

There is also news of a possible incoming at Tannadice as a loan deal for Liverpool kid Luca Stephenson nears.

Twa Teams, One Street kicked off the new season in a shiny new set with Jim Spence joining host Tom Duthie alongside George Cran and Alan Temple. Image: Kim Cessford/DCT

Our expert football writers George Cran and Alan Temple are joined by Graeme Finnan and host Tom Duthie for the latest episode.

The weekly Courier Sport podcast is available on all good podcast providers and we’re on YouTube as well – Dundee fans click HERE, United supporters head HERE.

Or, better yet, listen here:

More from Dundee FC

Luke McCowan training at Dens Park during Dundee's opening training session on Tuesday. Image: SNS
Celtic reportedly set to join race for Luke McCowan as interest in Dundee star…
5
Luke McCowan and Tony Docherty. Image: Shutterstock
Dundee have contingency plan if Luke McCowan is prised away says Tony Docherty as…
4
Jordan McGhee denies Yutaro Oda as Dundee defeat Hearts. Image: Shutterstock
Key Dundee development picked out as they aim to shake off 'naive' tag
Dundee youth goalkeeper Ally Graham
EXCLUSIVE: Arsenal join Premier League interest in Dundee youth star Ally Graham
Tony Docherty
Dundee boss Tony Docherty on 'areas to strengthen' before transfer window shuts as he…
Dundee United B celebrate their penalty victory over rivals Dundee B in the SPFL Trust Trophy. Image: David Young
Dundee and Dundee United coaches react to Wee Derby as Tangerines take shootout victory
Dundee fans enjoy their side's win over Hearts. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
Dens fans gave Dundee 'huge shot in the arm' against Hearts says Tony Docherty…
Luke McCowan and Simon Murray celebrate as Dundee go three up against Hearts. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
LEE WILKIE: Dundee's superb Hearts display showed they can handle losing star man Luke…
Dens Park. Image: SNS
JIM CRUMLEY: Dundee United fan’s letter touched Dens nerve as new Dundee stadium plagued…
5
Scott Tiffoney was Man of the Match against Hearts. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
Scott Tiffoney reveals Dundee derby disappointment fuelled brilliant Hearts display as he talks 'red…
3

Conversation