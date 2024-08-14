EXCLUSIVE: Dundee United keen on Liverpool youngster Luca Stephenson as loan option emerges

Dundee United are eyeing a loan swoop for Liverpool prospect Luca Stephenson, Courier Sport understands.

The 20-year-old can play at right wing-back, potentially offering depth following the recent hamstring injury to Ryan Strain. He has also operated in midfield and left-back for the Reds’ academy.

Stephenson, who started his career in the Sunderland youth ranks before making the move to Merseyside, spent last season on loan with English League Two outfit Barrow, playing 34 times.

He has been part of Liverpool’s senior squad during pre-season and featured in their 4-1 victory over Sevilla on Sunday.

Talks are expected this week and, should they progess smoothly, a deal could be struck ahead of United’s Premier Sports Cup last-16 showdown with St Mirren on Sunday.

United have already made 11 signings this summer, snapping up Dave Richards, Jack Walton, Vicko Sevelj, Ryan Strain, Will Ferry, David Babunski, Richard Odada, Kristijan Trapanovski, Jort van der Sande, Meshack Ubochioma and Emmanuel Adegoyega.