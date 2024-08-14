EXCLUSIVE: Dundee United keen on Liverpool youngster Luca Stephenson as loan option emerges

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

EXCLUSIVE: Dundee United keen on Liverpool youngster Luca Stephenson as loan option emerges

The 20-year-old full-back has featured for Liverpool in pre-season.

By Alan Temple
Dundee United target Luca Stephenson in friendly action for Liverpool against Sevilla last weekend. Image: Shutterstock
Dundee United target Luca Stephenson in friendly action for Liverpool against Sevilla last weekend. Image: Shutterstock

Dundee United are eyeing a loan swoop for Liverpool prospect Luca Stephenson, Courier Sport understands.

The 20-year-old can play at right wing-back, potentially offering depth following the recent hamstring injury to Ryan Strain. He has also operated in midfield and left-back for the Reds’ academy.

Stephenson, who started his career in the Sunderland youth ranks before making the move to Merseyside, spent last season on loan with English League Two outfit Barrow, playing 34 times.

Liverpool’s Kostas Tsimikas (left), Trent Alexander-Arnold (centre) and Luca Stephenson (right) applaud fans at Anfield on Sunday. Image: Shutterstock 

He has been part of Liverpool’s senior squad during pre-season and featured in their 4-1 victory over Sevilla on Sunday.

Talks are expected this week and, should they progess smoothly, a deal could be struck ahead of United’s Premier Sports Cup last-16 showdown with St Mirren on Sunday.

United have already made 11 signings this summer, snapping up Dave Richards, Jack Walton, Vicko Sevelj, Ryan Strain, Will Ferry, David Babunski, Richard Odada, Kristijan Trapanovski, Jort van der Sande, Meshack Ubochioma and Emmanuel Adegoyega.

