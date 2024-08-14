Concern as Broughty Ferry lollipop lady of 31 years told to move from spot near primary school

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Concern as Broughty Ferry lollipop lady of 31 years told to move from spot near primary school

It is due to a controversial new pedestrian crossing.

By Ben MacDonald
Forthill Primary School
Forthill Primary pupils may be without a lollipop lady. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

A Broughty Ferry councillor has spoken out after fears were raised over the re-posting of a popular lollipop lady.

Cllr Craig Duncan revealed that he has received ‘many’ concerns from residents regarding a newly installed crossing on Balgillo Road, near the top of Forthill Road.

The current patroller, Freida, has been stationed on the street for 31 years.

She has been moved to assist people crossing, but isn’t allowed to use her lollipop stick or enter the carriageway.

Cllr Duncan revealed on his Facebook page that he has contacted Tayside Contracts and the council about Freida’s re-posting.

He said: “I am advised by Tayside Contracts that, under ROSPA safety guidelines, it is not normally considered safe to have an SCP (school crossing patroller) and lights operating together.

“I have suggested that a point be established to the west of Forthill Road – around Luke Place or Fintry Place.

“This will be to safely escort pupils over Forthill Road after they have used the new crossing on Balgillo Road.

Broughty Ferry fears over lollipop lady removed near school

“In my view, it would make perfect sense to re-deploy Freida there provided she and her employers are agreeable of course.

“I hope a new school crossing patroller point will, after a survey has been carried out, be established.

“I don’t think it’s acceptable to expect young pupils to have to cross busy Forthill Road unsupervised.

“It would also be a very sad outcome if Freida was moved away from supporting the pupils of Forthill Primary School after so many years of loyal service.”

Freida has been stationed at the Forthill Road junction for many years. Image: Google Street View

In a joint statement, Dundee City Council and Tayside Contracts said: “Dundee City Council’s fair work, economic growth and infrastructure committee in August last year approved the investigation of design possibilities for pedestrian facility improvements at the Balgillo Road junction with Forthill Road as part of a programme of road safety improvements.

“With works now completed, the council and Tayside Contracts are ensuring that pupils and families are aware of the new crossing.

“The school will be reinforcing safety messaging to classes, and we are asking families to support their children to travel safely to and from school.

“The location of school crossing patrollers across the city is assessed on a regular basis and takes account of local factors at each school location.”

Conversation