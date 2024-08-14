Concern as Broughty Ferry lollipop lady of 31 years told to move from spot near primary school

A Broughty Ferry councillor has spoken out after fears were raised over the re-posting of a popular lollipop lady.

Cllr Craig Duncan revealed that he has received ‘many’ concerns from residents regarding a newly installed crossing on Balgillo Road, near the top of Forthill Road.

The current patroller, Freida, has been stationed on the street for 31 years.

She has been moved to assist people crossing, but isn’t allowed to use her lollipop stick or enter the carriageway.

Cllr Duncan revealed on his Facebook page that he has contacted Tayside Contracts and the council about Freida’s re-posting.

He said: “I am advised by Tayside Contracts that, under ROSPA safety guidelines, it is not normally considered safe to have an SCP (school crossing patroller) and lights operating together.

“I have suggested that a point be established to the west of Forthill Road – around Luke Place or Fintry Place.

“This will be to safely escort pupils over Forthill Road after they have used the new crossing on Balgillo Road.

“In my view, it would make perfect sense to re-deploy Freida there provided she and her employers are agreeable of course.

“I hope a new school crossing patroller point will, after a survey has been carried out, be established.

“I don’t think it’s acceptable to expect young pupils to have to cross busy Forthill Road unsupervised.

“It would also be a very sad outcome if Freida was moved away from supporting the pupils of Forthill Primary School after so many years of loyal service.”

In a joint statement, Dundee City Council and Tayside Contracts said: “Dundee City Council’s fair work, economic growth and infrastructure committee in August last year approved the investigation of design possibilities for pedestrian facility improvements at the Balgillo Road junction with Forthill Road as part of a programme of road safety improvements.

“With works now completed, the council and Tayside Contracts are ensuring that pupils and families are aware of the new crossing.

“The school will be reinforcing safety messaging to classes, and we are asking families to support their children to travel safely to and from school.

“The location of school crossing patrollers across the city is assessed on a regular basis and takes account of local factors at each school location.”