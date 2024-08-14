Holland & Barrett to remain open in Kirkcaldy as building goes to auction for £250k

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Holland & Barrett to remain open in Kirkcaldy as building goes to auction for £250k

The building is considered a "prime town centre commercial investment".

By Ellidh Aitken
Holland & Barrett in Kirkcaldy.
Holland & Barrett in Kirkcaldy. Image: Future Property Auctions

Holland & Barrett will remain open in Kirkcaldy despite the building being auctioned.

The health retailer has confirmed the auction will not impact its lease on the Fife town’s High Street.

The deadline to submit offers for the building ends at 3pm tomorrow, with a guide price of £252,000.

Holland & Barrett has confirmed the auction will not impact its lease. Image: Future Property Auctions

The unit offers an immediate rental income of £25,000 per annum and is currently let to Holland & Barrett on a three-year lease.

And a spokesperson says the agreement will remain even after the building is sold.

Kirkcaldy Holland & Barrett shop listed as ‘prime’ town centre investment

The listing by Future Property Auctions says the shop is a “prime town centre commercial investment” in a “highly prominent position” in Kirkcaldy.

It also boasts high footfall and passing trade as well as an “immediate return on investment”.

Inside the Kirkcaldy shop. Image: Future Property Auctions
The shop is described as a ‘prime’ town centre investment. Image: Future Property Auctions

Meanwhile, Bank of Scotland announced in June that it will shut its Kirkcaldy Mitchelston branch next year.

Holland & Barrett closed its Dundee Murraygate store last year, with outlets still open in the Overgate Shopping Centre and Broughty Ferry.

The firm also has an additional three shops across Fife in Dunfermline, Glenrothes and St Andrews.

The Courier has spoken to the new owners of The Wheatsheaf Inn, on Tolbooth Street off High Street, about their plans for the “historic” establishment.

