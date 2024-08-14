Holland & Barrett to remain open in Kirkcaldy as building goes to auction for £250k

Holland & Barrett will remain open in Kirkcaldy despite the building being auctioned.

The health retailer has confirmed the auction will not impact its lease on the Fife town’s High Street.

The deadline to submit offers for the building ends at 3pm tomorrow, with a guide price of £252,000.

The unit offers an immediate rental income of £25,000 per annum and is currently let to Holland & Barrett on a three-year lease.

And a spokesperson says the agreement will remain even after the building is sold.

Kirkcaldy Holland & Barrett shop listed as ‘prime’ town centre investment

The listing by Future Property Auctions says the shop is a “prime town centre commercial investment” in a “highly prominent position” in Kirkcaldy.

It also boasts high footfall and passing trade as well as an “immediate return on investment”.

Meanwhile, Bank of Scotland announced in June that it will shut its Kirkcaldy Mitchelston branch next year.

Holland & Barrett closed its Dundee Murraygate store last year, with outlets still open in the Overgate Shopping Centre and Broughty Ferry.

The firm also has an additional three shops across Fife in Dunfermline, Glenrothes and St Andrews.

