Home News

Back to school photos of children from Perth and Kinross and Stirling

A selection of the photographs readers have submitted of children starting or returning to school for the new term.

Rosie Malcolm started P1 at Moncrieffe Primary School and sister Olivia went into P3. Image: Stephanie Malcolm.
By Cheryl Peebles

Thousands of children across Perth and Kinross and Stirling went back to school today.

And for many it was extra special, as it was their first day at primary or secondary school.

We asked readers to share the big event with us by submitting their photographs – and they didn’t disappoint.

Here are some of those sent in of pupils starting and returning to schools in Perth and Kinross and Stirling.

We featured children returning to school in Dundee and Angus yesterday and will celebrate Fife children’s return next Wednesday.

We also hope to have some of our readers’ photos in The Courier tomorrow.

Back to school photos Perth and Kinross and Stirling 2024

Twins Robyn and Max P1, and brother Oscar P5 – Newton, Dunblane
Aleah Rose, Tillie and Reagan Nicholson, P5, nursery and P7 – Letham
Hannah Guilar P2 – Goodlyburn
Casey Melrose P2 – Tulloch
Alexander Gibala P1 -Craigie
Harris MacDonald P3 – Invergowrie
Drew MacPherson P4 – Coupar Angus
Fionn, P3 – Rattray
Aria Young P4 -Kettins
Alexis Rodgers S1 – Perth High
Aaron Diaz P1 – Pitcairn
Ivy Gibson-Pereira – St Ninian’s.
Mara Lowry P2 – Dunbarney.
Milla P4 and Cooper P5 – St Stephen’s
Kaycie Doig P1 – St John’s Academy
Maddison and Ciaran Shepherd, P3 and P7 – Pitcairn
Jacob Green, P6 St John’s Academy
Molly McCowan P1 – Errol
James Rodgers P1 – Inch View
Rosie Malcolm P1 and Olivia Malcolm P3 – Moncrieffe
Ruaridh Wardlaw P1 Olivia Wardlaw P7 Calum Wardlaw P3 – Kinross
Shay Grant P5 and Ayla Grant P1 – Rattray
Ollie McCrae P1 – Guildtown
Teddy Sinclair P3 – Letham
Thomas Atkinson P1 – Dunblane

