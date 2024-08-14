Back to school photos of children from Perth and Kinross and Stirling

Thousands of children across Perth and Kinross and Stirling went back to school today.

And for many it was extra special, as it was their first day at primary or secondary school.

We asked readers to share the big event with us by submitting their photographs – and they didn’t disappoint.

Here are some of those sent in of pupils starting and returning to schools in Perth and Kinross and Stirling.

We featured children returning to school in Dundee and Angus yesterday and will celebrate Fife children’s return next Wednesday.

We also hope to have some of our readers’ photos in The Courier tomorrow.

Back to school photos Perth and Kinross and Stirling 2024