Police called to Fife health centre amid growing concerns for staff and patient safety

Safety fears are growing at a health centre near Dunfermline after police were called to deal with a member of staff being verbally abused and threatened.

Officers attended Valleyfield Health Centre on Monday after similar incidents in or close to the centre in recent months.

A source at the centre said members of the public have subjected staff to threatening behaviour and intimidation as well as physical, verbal and racial assaults.

Intimidation, threats and physical, verbal and racial abuse

It’s understood at least one staff member is considering leaving the centre because of the ongoing threats.

In April, two teens were charged for alleged assault and racial abuse outside the practice.

A Police Scotland spokesperson confirmed that Monday’s incident occurred inside the centre and is being investigated.

They added: “At around 12.35pm on Monday officers received a report of verbal abuse at a premises on Chapel Street, High Valleyfield.

“Enquiries are ongoing.”

MP raises concerns over safety at Valleyfield Health Centre with NHS Fife

It’s a problem that’s prompted calls for NHS Fife to do more to tackle the abuse and ensure safety at the facility.

Graeme Downie, MP for Dunfermline & Dollar, raised concerns regarding staff and patient safety at Valleyfield Health Centre on July 22 but said he’d yet to have a response from the health authority.

He told The Courier: “NHS Fife is fully aware of the different incidents that have been reported so it is unacceptable that they have yet to take action to protect local people.

“Staff have a right to feel safe at work and patients the right to see medical staff without fear of intimidation or threat of violence.

“I hope NHS Fife will respond quickly and effectively to provide additional security to protect staff and patients alike.”

An NHS Fife spokesperson said: “It would be inappropriate for us to comment on an ongoing police investigation.

“And although GP practices are independent contractors, we have been working closely with the Practice Team with involvement from NHS Fife’s security manager, who is arranging a follow-up visit to the health centre to discuss any enhancements required to their current security arrangements.

“We can confirm we received and acknowledged Mr Downie’s concerns and further reassure these are being reviewed and a response is being prepared to be sent back to Mr Downie as soon as possible.”