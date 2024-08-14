Police called to Fife health centre amid growing concerns for staff and patient safety

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Police called to Fife health centre amid growing concerns for staff and patient safety

Officers attended after similar incidents in or close to the centre in recent months.

By Neil Henderson
Valleyfield Health Centre in Fife.
Valleyfield Health Centre in Fife. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson

Safety fears are growing at a health centre near Dunfermline after police were called to deal with a member of staff being verbally abused and threatened.

Officers attended Valleyfield Health Centre on Monday after similar incidents in or close to the centre in recent months.

A source at the centre said members of the public have subjected staff to threatening behaviour and intimidation as well as physical, verbal and racial assaults.

Intimidation, threats and physical, verbal and racial abuse

It’s understood at least one staff member is considering leaving the centre because of the ongoing threats.

In April, two teens were charged for alleged assault and racial abuse outside the practice.

Police were called to the centre on Chapel Street on Monday.
Police were called to the centre on Chapel Street on Monday. Image: Neil Henderson/ DC Thomson

A Police Scotland spokesperson confirmed that Monday’s incident occurred inside the centre and is being investigated.

They added: “At around 12.35pm on Monday officers received a report of verbal abuse at a premises on Chapel Street, High Valleyfield.

“Enquiries are ongoing.”

MP raises concerns over safety at Valleyfield Health Centre with NHS Fife

It’s a problem that’s prompted calls for NHS Fife to do more to tackle the abuse and ensure safety at the facility.

Graeme Downie, MP for Dunfermline & Dollar, raised concerns regarding staff and patient safety at Valleyfield Health Centre on July 22 but said he’d yet to have a response from the health authority.

MP Graeme Downie outside Valleyfield Health Centre. Image: Supplied.

He told The Courier: “NHS Fife is fully aware of the different incidents that have been reported so it is unacceptable that they have yet to take action to protect local people.

“Staff have a right to feel safe at work and patients the right to see medical staff without fear of intimidation or threat of violence.

“I hope NHS Fife will respond quickly and effectively to provide additional security to protect staff and patients alike.”

An NHS Fife spokesperson said: “It would be inappropriate for us to comment on an ongoing police investigation.

“And although GP practices are independent contractors, we have been working closely with the Practice Team with involvement from NHS Fife’s security manager, who is arranging a follow-up visit to the health centre to discuss any enhancements required to their current security arrangements.

“We can confirm we received and acknowledged Mr Downie’s concerns and further reassure these are being reviewed and a response is being prepared to be sent back to Mr Downie as soon as possible.”

