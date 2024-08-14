Football 10 best pictures as Dunfermline fans meet heroes at Pars’ open training session Supporters got the chance to watch the Fifers being put through their paces before getting a first glimpse of new third kit. Dunfermline captain Kyle Benedictus with young fans at the open training session. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC. By Iain Collin August 14 2024, 4:45pm August 14 2024, 4:45pm Share 10 best pictures as Dunfermline fans meet heroes at Pars’ open training session Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/sport/football/5059472/dunfermline-athletic-fans-open-training-pars-kit/ Copy Link 0 comment Dunfermline fans got the chance to get up close and personal with their heroes in an open training event on Wednesday. Supporters were invited to watch the session in the sunshine at East End Park. Boss James McPake put his charges through their paces in the wake of Saturday’s disappointing 2-0 defeat to bitter rivals Falkirk. Despite the current run of poor results, the Pars squad were more than happy to meet and greet those in attendance. Players signed autographs and posed for photos as they mingled with fans at the front of the Norrie McCathie Stand. Courier Sport has picked out some of the best pictures from the get-together. Boss James McPake put his Dunfermline players through their paces. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC. The Dunfermline players go through their warm-up drills. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC. David Wotherspoon during the Dunfermline session. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC. Matty Todd continues his recovery from collarbone surgery. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC. Striker Chris Kane was prominent in the session. Craig Brown / DAFC. Skipper Kyle Benedictus sports Dunfermline’s new third kit. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC. Kyle Benedictus was a popular presence at Dunfermline’s open training session. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC. Michael O’Halloran works his way along the supporters after training. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC. David Wotherspoon (centre) takes a selfie with Dunfermline supporters. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.
