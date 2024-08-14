10 best pictures as Dunfermline fans meet heroes at Pars’ open training session

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
10 best pictures as Dunfermline fans meet heroes at Pars’ open training session

Supporters got the chance to watch the Fifers being put through their paces before getting a first glimpse of new third kit.

Dunfermline captain Kyle Benedictus with young fans at the open training session.
Dunfermline captain Kyle Benedictus with young fans at the open training session. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.
By Iain Collin

Dunfermline fans got the chance to get up close and personal with their heroes in an open training event on Wednesday.

Supporters were invited to watch the session in the sunshine at East End Park.

Boss James McPake put his charges through their paces in the wake of Saturday’s disappointing 2-0 defeat to bitter rivals Falkirk.

Despite the current run of poor results, the Pars squad were more than happy to meet and greet those in attendance.

Players signed autographs and posed for photos as they mingled with fans at the front of the Norrie McCathie Stand.

Courier Sport has picked out some of the best pictures from the get-together.

Boss James McPake puts his Pars players through their paces.
Boss James McPake put his Dunfermline players through their paces. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.
The Dunfermline Athletic FC players go through their warm-up drills.
The Dunfermline players go through their warm-up drills. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.
David Wotherspoon during the Dunfermline session.
David Wotherspoon during the Dunfermline session. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.
Matty Todd continues his recovery from collarbone surgery.
Matty Todd continues his recovery from collarbone surgery. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.
Pars striker Chris Kane shoots for goal.
Striker Chris Kane was prominent in the session. Craig Brown / DAFC.
Skipper Kyle Benedictus sports Dunfermline’s new third kit. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.
Kyle Benedictus signs autographs at Dunfermline's open training session.
Kyle Benedictus was a popular presence at Dunfermline’s open training session. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.
Michael O'Halloran works his way along the supporters after training.
Michael O’Halloran works his way along the supporters after training. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.
David Wotherspoon takes a selfie with Dunfermline Athletic F.C. supporters.
David Wotherspoon (centre) takes a selfie with Dunfermline supporters. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

Conversation