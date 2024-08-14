10 best pictures as Dunfermline fans meet heroes at Pars’ open training session

Dunfermline fans got the chance to get up close and personal with their heroes in an open training event on Wednesday.

Supporters were invited to watch the session in the sunshine at East End Park.

Boss James McPake put his charges through their paces in the wake of Saturday’s disappointing 2-0 defeat to bitter rivals Falkirk.

Despite the current run of poor results, the Pars squad were more than happy to meet and greet those in attendance.

Players signed autographs and posed for photos as they mingled with fans at the front of the Norrie McCathie Stand.

Courier Sport has picked out some of the best pictures from the get-together.