Dunfermline’s Matty Todd ‘buzzing’ to be back after ‘lonely’ road to recovery

After having his appendix removed, having surgery on his nose and then picking up an ankle injury, Dunfermline’s Matty Todd wondered when his bad luck was going to end.

The ankle issue came during the Viaplay Cup campaign of which Todd played a small part, scoring the penalty that secured a group-stage bonus point.

Todd hadn’t been seen in a Dunfermline shirt since the following game against Annan Athletic until Friday night’s defeat to Dundee United.

The surgery required the ligament to be pinned back to the bone and “a cage put around it” but was feeling fine after he came off the bench and played for around half an hour.

“I’m glad it’s over because it was a really difficult period, and one that can be lonely at times in that gym,” said Todd.

Praise for backroom staff

“It’s really tough watching the boys train out on that pitch. You just want to go and help them.

“However, I’m back now, I’m back fit, and I’m looking forward to just helping push the team on again. On a personal note, I’m buzzing to be back.

“It’s been a tough 15 weeks out with injury, but I’d just like to thank everybody that’s been involved with me: the surgeon, the physio, the sports scientist, and even the manager.

“They’ve all been brilliant with me. It was a tough period out, but I was glad to be back out there.

“On a collective note, it’s a really disappointing one. I thought we played well over the whole course of the game. We probably never deserved to lose the goal so late on, but that’s something we need to learn, work on, and try and see games out like that.

“Credit to them. They’re top of the league for a reason, but we’re really disappointed not to be leaving tonight with any points.”

Matty Todd: Dunfermline fans have been brilliant

There was excitement from Dunfermline fans last week at the mere mention of Todd’s return.

The energetic midfielder strengthened his bond with the support last season on Dunfermline’s march to the League One title.

“The fans have been brilliant,” said Todd.” You saw that a lot last year when we were winning games, week in, week out – and even this year they’ve backed us everywhere we’ve gone.

“They’ve came in their numbers, they sing whenever the game’s on, to be honest. They’ve been absolutely brilliant.

“We can’t fault anybody. Everybody will be hurting, but we have to pick ourselves up and go again next weekend.”