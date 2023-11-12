Dunfermline’s Matty Todd ‘buzzing’ to be back after ‘lonely’ road to recovery

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dunfermline’s Matty Todd ‘buzzing’ to be back after ‘lonely’ road to recovery

The boyhood Par made his return from injury in Friday night's defeat to Dundee United.

By Craig Cairns
Matty Todd made his Dunfermline return against Dundee United. Image: SNS.
Matty Todd made his Dunfermline return against Dundee United. Image: SNS.

After having his appendix removed, having surgery on his nose and then picking up an ankle injury, Dunfermline’s Matty Todd wondered when his bad luck was going to end.

The ankle issue came during the Viaplay Cup campaign of which Todd played a small part, scoring the penalty that secured a group-stage bonus point.

Todd hadn’t been seen in a Dunfermline shirt since the following game against Annan Athletic until Friday night’s defeat to Dundee United.

The surgery required the ligament to be pinned back to the bone and “a cage put around it” but was feeling fine after he came off the bench and played for around half an hour.

Matty Todd started the season in a protective mask. Image: Craig Brown.

“I’m glad it’s over because it was a really difficult period, and one that can be lonely at times in that gym,” said Todd.

Praise for backroom staff

“It’s really tough watching the boys train out on that pitch. You just want to go and help them.

“However, I’m back now, I’m back fit, and I’m looking forward to just helping push the team on again. On a personal note, I’m buzzing to be back.

“It’s been a tough 15 weeks out with injury, but I’d just like to thank everybody that’s been involved with me: the surgeon, the physio, the sports scientist, and even the manager.

“They’ve all been brilliant with me. It was a tough period out, but I was glad to be back out there.

Dunfermline’s Matty Todd made his return on Friday. Image: Craig Brown/DAFC.

“On a collective note, it’s a really disappointing one. I thought we played well over the whole course of the game. We probably never deserved to lose the goal so late on, but that’s something we need to learn, work on, and try and see games out like that.

“Credit to them. They’re top of the league for a reason, but we’re really disappointed not to be leaving tonight with any points.”

Matty Todd: Dunfermline fans have been brilliant

There was excitement from Dunfermline fans last week at the mere mention of Todd’s return.

The energetic midfielder strengthened his bond with the support last season on Dunfermline’s march to the League One title.

“The fans have been brilliant,” said Todd.” You saw that a lot last year when we were winning games, week in, week out – and even this year they’ve backed us everywhere we’ve gone.

“They’ve came in their numbers, they sing whenever the game’s on, to be honest. They’ve been absolutely brilliant.

“We can’t fault anybody. Everybody will be hurting, but we have to pick ourselves up and go again next weekend.”

