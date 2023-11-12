4 Dunfermline talking points as Dundee United inflict ‘tough to take’ third consecutive defeat on Pars

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
4 Dunfermline talking points as Dundee United inflict ‘tough to take’ third consecutive defeat on Pars

The Scottish Championship league leaders left East End Park with all three points on Saturday.

Owen Moffat equalised for Dunfermline against Dundee United. Image: SNS.

By Craig Cairns

Friday night’s defeat to Dundee United was a tough one to take for Dunfermline after an excellent second-half performance.

To make matters worse, it was their former loan star Chris Mochrie who fired in the winner after coming off the bench in the second half.

At one point, Dunfermline looked the most likely to get the winner but Mochrie’s goal made it four defeats in five.

Earlier in the match, Kai Fotheringham had given Dundee United the lead before Owen Moffat’s equaliser.

Courier Sport looks at the talking points from Dunfermline’s 2-1 defeat at East End Park.

Owen Moffat

The attacker is coming into his own with, with three goals in his last two matches.

Although his latest ultimately didn’t lead to any points, his technique of waiting for the perfect moment was a joy to watch.

Aided by the slip of Declan Gallagher, he then unleashed his killer instinct, taking a quick touch to set himself before passing accurately into the bottom corner.

After three matches without a goal, Dunfermline needed someone to step up and Moffat was that man.

Matty Todd

Kane Ritchie-Hosler also made his return to the team but managed to make the squad the week before against Morton.

He didn’t get into the game much in his little time on the pitch, taking up the right-wingback position as Dunfermline pushed for a winner.

It was the first squad Matty Todd had been named in since the Annan Athletic match in the Viaplay Cup in July.

Matty Todd made his Dunfermline return against Dundee United. Image: SNS.

The boyhood Par looked like one of the fittest players on the pitch after coming off the bench around 10 minutes after half-time, despite being out injured for four months with an ankle injury.

Todd was a big part of the team that dominated League One last season, whether part of the midfield two or the front three and could be a big player for the rest of Dunfermline’s season.

More injuries

As two return, another two will need to be monitored over the coming days.

Forward Michael O’Halloran was replaced in the first half after he took a knee to his back.

After that, Deniz Mehmet was taken off at half-time after “feeling light-headed”.

Dunfermline’s Deniz Mehmet collided with Louis Moult of Dundee United. Image: SNS.

The goalkeeper only returned to the starting XI at the end of October, after three months on the sidelines.

That adds to Kyle Benedictus, Rhys Breen and Andrew Tod who all missed out again on Friday night.

Home comforts

Until this season, James McPake’s Dunfermline had an excellent home record. That has slipped recently, with defeats at East End Park to Raith Rovers, Ayr United and now Dundee United.

There is the chance to put that right over the coming weeks with four more home games.

Dunfermline manager James McPake. Image: SNS.

First up is Duncan Ferguson’s Inverness in the Championship in two weeks before another Fife derby, this time in the Scottish Cup.

The Pars finish the month with their rearranged league fixture at home to Arbroath before hosting Queen’s Park on December 2.

