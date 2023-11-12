4 Dunfermline talking points as Dundee United inflict ‘tough to take’ third consecutive defeat on Pars

Friday night’s defeat to Dundee United was a tough one to take for Dunfermline after an excellent second-half performance.

To make matters worse, it was their former loan star Chris Mochrie who fired in the winner after coming off the bench in the second half.

At one point, Dunfermline looked the most likely to get the winner but Mochrie’s goal made it four defeats in five.

Earlier in the match, Kai Fotheringham had given Dundee United the lead before Owen Moffat’s equaliser.

Courier Sport looks at the talking points from Dunfermline’s 2-1 defeat at East End Park.

Owen Moffat

The attacker is coming into his own with, with three goals in his last two matches.

Although his latest ultimately didn’t lead to any points, his technique of waiting for the perfect moment was a joy to watch.

Aided by the slip of Declan Gallagher, he then unleashed his killer instinct, taking a quick touch to set himself before passing accurately into the bottom corner.

Dunfermline 1-1 Dundee United ⚽️ Owen Moffat's reward for scoring is to be substituted, but with his final touch on the pitch he levels for the home side. 📺 Watch on BBC Scotland#BBCFootball pic.twitter.com/0tTGPEMLHM — BBC Sport Scotland (@BBCSportScot) November 10, 2023

After three matches without a goal, Dunfermline needed someone to step up and Moffat was that man.

Matty Todd

Kane Ritchie-Hosler also made his return to the team but managed to make the squad the week before against Morton.

He didn’t get into the game much in his little time on the pitch, taking up the right-wingback position as Dunfermline pushed for a winner.

It was the first squad Matty Todd had been named in since the Annan Athletic match in the Viaplay Cup in July.

The boyhood Par looked like one of the fittest players on the pitch after coming off the bench around 10 minutes after half-time, despite being out injured for four months with an ankle injury.

Todd was a big part of the team that dominated League One last season, whether part of the midfield two or the front three and could be a big player for the rest of Dunfermline’s season.

More injuries

As two return, another two will need to be monitored over the coming days.

Forward Michael O’Halloran was replaced in the first half after he took a knee to his back.

After that, Deniz Mehmet was taken off at half-time after “feeling light-headed”.

The goalkeeper only returned to the starting XI at the end of October, after three months on the sidelines.

That adds to Kyle Benedictus, Rhys Breen and Andrew Tod who all missed out again on Friday night.

Home comforts

Until this season, James McPake’s Dunfermline had an excellent home record. That has slipped recently, with defeats at East End Park to Raith Rovers, Ayr United and now Dundee United.

There is the chance to put that right over the coming weeks with four more home games.

First up is Duncan Ferguson’s Inverness in the Championship in two weeks before another Fife derby, this time in the Scottish Cup.

The Pars finish the month with their rearranged league fixture at home to Arbroath before hosting Queen’s Park on December 2.