4 Dunfermline talking points as Owen Moffat double earns win over Morton

Dunfermline are up to fourth in the Scottish Championship after a well-earned 2-1 win over Morton.

Owen Moffat’s first-half double was enough to seal the points even after Steven Boyd’s second-half penalty set up a nervy finish for James McPake’s side.

Dunfermline went into the game on a run of three games without a point or a goal.

It was their first win at Cappielow in 12 attempts. The last one came in 2017 when Nat Wedderburn scored the only goal of the game.

Courier Sport looks at the talking points from an important win for the Pars.

Instant Dunfermline response

The longer you go without a goal, the more it plays on the mind but Dunfermline didn’t even have time to overthink it, taking the lead in just 21 seconds.

Soon after, they’d added a second and played out the rest of the half with a swagger that involved some wonderful passages of play.

Deniz Mehmet was hardly tested at the other end and Morton were forced into a first-half change when Iain Wilson was replaced by Lewis McGrattan.

Owen Moffat at the double

The 21-year-old has been given a run of starts in recent weeks and responded with his first senior goals of his career – though he did score for Celtic B in the SPFL Trust Trophy last season.

It was two assured finishes. The first saw him react quickest to a second ball and hook it out of reach of Jamie MacDonald.

The second strike was beautifully fired low into the bottom corner from outside the box.

Dunfermline needed someone to step up and score goals and Moffat was the man to deliver.

Chris Hamilton starts in defence

With Kyle Benedictus and Rhys Breen missing through injury, Chris Hamilton again played in the centre of the back three and again performed well.

He is excellent in the air despite his size and brings similar aggression and organisation as the absent Pars captain.

Morton started the second half well but Dunfermline defended well, with Hamilton executing a good block on Cameron Blues’ strike.

The Pars vice-captain should then have probably scored a few minutes later to make it 3-0, though it was a difficult one to judge after Paul Allan’s corner bounced off the near post.

Overall it was a solid defensive display and Mehmet made an outstanding save from George Oakley’s header before several bodies had to scramble the ball off the line.

League table looking much better for Dunfermline

The Pars had to dig deep after that when Mehmet gave away a penalty that was converted by Boyd.

Like Raith Rovers on Tuesday night, they showed the other side of their game to see out the victory.

There was even a last-minute scare from a set-piece, as there was for Rovers.

Going into Friday night’s match, the worst-case scenario was that Dunfermline would slip to second bottom of the Championship. The draw wouldn’t have done much for their league position.

But the win takes them into fourth, two points behind Partick Thistle with a game in hand.