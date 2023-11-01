3 Raith Rovers talking points: Aidan Connolly, heroic defending and incredible fan backing as Morton sent packing

Raith Rovers opened up a six-point cushion on third-placed Partick Thistle with their win over Greenock Morton.

A first-half double from Aidan Connolly was enough, despite an early second-half goal from Iain Wilson and some subsequent pressure.

The win leaves Rovers four points behind Championship leaders Dundee United with a game in hand.

Courier Sport looks at the talking points from the 2-1 victory at Cappielow.

Aidan Connolly

Raith’s top scorer for the last two seasons made his first league start since April and marked it with two goals.

That puts him level in the scoring charts with Fife derby hero Sam Stanton, behind only Callum Smith, Dylan Easton and Lewis Vaughan.

After the match, Ian Murray said the plan was to have Connolly and Josh Mullin cutting inside on a narrow pitch.

What he didn’t bank on was Connolly being on the end of one of Mullin’s in-swingers to give his side the lead before rising to meet another cross from Ross Millen to make it 2-0.

Connolly had to bide his time before getting a run of minutes, especially in the league. He is the latest to grasp his opportunity when left out of the side – following in the footsteps of the likes of Vaughan and Easton.

Raith manager Ian Murray said post-match that Connolly should be an example to others.

Heroic defending

After the perfect first half, the second started with a setback in the form of Morton’s goal.

But Morton were always going to exert pressure and it was largely repelled.

Scott Brown was the busier of the central defenders in the opening 45 minutes, though Euan Murray did get his head in the way of a goal-bound volley from Morton’s scorer on the night, Iain Wilson.

Murray then blocked on the line from a low Robbie Muirhead effort and dealt well with his physical threat.

There was one final scare right at the end, but it was a heroic defensive display after conceding so early in the second half.

Terrific fan backing for Raith Rovers

A sizable Rovers contingent made its way down to the west coast for their latest victory in the Championship and fans were rewarded with just as much commitment from the players.

💙 Thank you to each of you who made the long journey in the cold last night. pic.twitter.com/0PRgRCHBnu — Raith Rovers Football Club (@RaithRovers) November 1, 2023

Supporters have turned out in their numbers home and away so far this season, with attendances at Stark’s Park significantly up on last year.

Those who made the 168-mile round trip to Cappielow certainly passed the cold, rainy Tuesday night in Greenock test, along with their players.