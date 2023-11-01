Kate Forbes says she kept all her WhatsApp phone messages from Covid pandemic

Former SNP finance chief Kate Forbes says she has deleted no messages on WhatsApp from during the Covid crisis.

The Highland MSP, who was at the heart of the Scottish Government when the pandemic struck, told journalists she had “retained all relevant correspondence”.

It comes as pressure mounts on her party over reports key figures – including Nicola Sturgeon – manually wiped WhatsApps when the nation was in lockdown.

First Minister Humza Yousaf says he did not destroy any of his own messages, but admitted government policy advised deleting old social media texts after 30 days.

His deputy, the Dundee City East MSP Shona Robison, confirmed on Tuesday more than 14,000 messages will be handed over to the UK Covid inquiry.

But the legal team leading the investigation is concerned the majority of WhatsApps exchanged between Scottish Government officials may have not been kept.

Speaking in Holyrood to reporters, Ms Forbes said: “I’ve not deleted anything. I’ve retained all relevant correspondence, and that includes retaining all my WhatsApp messages.

“I have shared everything that the Covid inquiry has asked of me.”

‘Full cooperation’

The Skye, Lochaber and Badenoch MSP added: “Since the requests were first put to me a number of months ago, I have provided them with everything they’ve asked for, and they’ve asked additional issues over that period, which I have cooperated fully with.

“I will continue to cooperate fully with them over the coming months and years.”

The former SNP finance secretary unsuccessfully ran to become first minister against Mr Yousaf, and snubbed an offer to serve as his rural affairs chief.

Concerns over missing messages escalated when it emerged last week senior health official Jason Leitch may have deleted some WhatsApps.

Former First Minister Ms Sturgeon said she has “nothing to hide”, but refused to confirm if she had ever erased messages.

Top lawyer Aamer Anwar, who is representing bereaved families, is among those calling for clarity.

In England, damning leaked messages have shone a fresh light on Boris Johnson’s handling of the pandemic as prime minister.

WhatsApp exchanges shared with the Covid inquiry show the former Tory leader reckoned the virus was “nature’s way of dealing with old people”.

Further explosive messages littered with foul language exposed a toxic and “macho” working culture within Downing Street when the pandemic was raging.

Rishi Sunak, who was then chancellor, was privately criticised by health advisers over his Eat Out to Help Out Scheme after the first wave of the virus.