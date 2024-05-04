Students protesting against Gaza war disrupt Cambridge open days

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Students protesting against Gaza war disrupt Cambridge open days

By Press Association
A student adjusts a sign at an encampment on the grounds of Newcastle University, protesting against the war in Gaza (Owen Humphreys/PA)
A student adjusts a sign at an encampment on the grounds of Newcastle University, protesting against the war in Gaza (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Pro-Palestine demonstrators are disrupting open days at Cambridge as Britain’s leading Jewish student group calls on universities to do more to tackle “antisemitic hatred” on campuses.

Activists are telling prospective undergraduates and their families they will be “complicit in Israel’s genocide” in Gaza if they apply to Trinity College, which is said to have invested in an Israeli arms company last year.

Students across the UK have started to gather in protest against the war in Gaza, with encampments set up in cities including Manchester, Newcastle and Leeds.

This follows a series of violent clashes at campuses across the US, most prominently at Columbia University in New York.

Activist group Cambridge Stop The War shared a video on social media with the caption “No Open Day As Usual for Trinity College Cambridge!”

Criticism is focused on a reported investment last year of £61,735 in the Israeli arms company Elbit Systems, one of the largest defence suppliers to the Israeli military.

Cambridge University stock
The Wren Library of Trinity College, Cambridge (Nick Ansell/PA)

Demonstrators have called on the college to end its “complicity in genocide” and divest from Israel in response to its military operation in the Gaza Strip.

They have not yet set up an encampment but have started to target open days for the mathematics course at Trinity, arguing the highly regarded course and college will be “extremely vulnerable to bad publicity”.

The Union of Jewish Students has called on British universities to “take their duty of care” to Jewish students seriously.

A letter published on the group’s X page said: “Jewish students are angry, they are tired, and they are hurt by the continuous torrent of antisemitic hatred on campus since October 7.

“And as Jewish students begin their exams, their peers seek to replicate scenes of hatred from US campuses, with protesters already having called to ‘globalise the Intifada’, to support the Houthis in Yemen, and to not ‘engage with Zionists’.

“While students have a right to protest, these encampments create a hostile and toxic atmosphere on campus for Jewish students.

“Let us be clear, we will not stand for this hatred.

“It is time that universities take their duty of care to Jewish students seriously.”

Calls to divest from Israeli businesses and support the Palestinian-led boycott, divestment and sanctions movement have become common on British campuses.

Several groups have said they will stay on campus sites indefinitely until university leaders discuss demands.

Protest organisers across the UK have said pro-Palestinian demonstrations will spread, but they do not expect to see any repeat of the violence witnessed at US campuses.

According to The Guardian, David Maguire, the vice-chancellor of the University of East Anglia (UEA), said protests at UK universities had been generally peaceful but agreed that events like those in the US “could happen here”.

Trinity College has been contacted for comment.