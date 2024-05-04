Police probe theft of thousands from Highland Co-op store

Police are investigating after a four-figure sum of money was stolen from a Highland shop in the early hours of Saturday morning.

It is understood two male youths broke into the Co-op store on the Kingussie high street at around 1.45am, stealing two cash boxes containing thousands.

The suspects are described as being of average height and slim build. They made off east along High Street in the direction of the A9.

Detective Inspector Andy Bilton said: “We are appealing for anyone who was in the area of High Street in the early hours of Saturday morning and may have seen or heard anything suspicious to please get in touch.

“We would also urge anyone with private CCTV or dash-cam footage to please check in case they have captured something which could be of significance to our inquiries.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting reference CR160380/24.

“Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”