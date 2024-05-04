Final loving texts of teenage couple killed in crash read to funeral mourners

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Final loving texts of teenage couple killed in crash read to funeral mourners

By Press Association
Mourners in Aughnacloy ahead of old Kamile Vaicikonyte’s funeral (Oliver McVeigh/PA)
Mourners in Aughnacloy ahead of old Kamile Vaicikonyte's funeral (Oliver McVeigh/PA)

Loving messages exchanged between a teenage couple who were killed in a road crash have been shared at one of their funerals.

Kamile Vaicikonyte, 17, and her boyfriend Jamie Moore, 19, died in a single-vehicle crash on the A5 near Omagh, Co Tyrone on Tuesday.

Kamile’s funeral took place at St Mary’s Church in Aughnacloy on Saturday ahead of a planned service for Mr Moore at Mountjoy Presbyterian Church near Omagh later in the day.

Their deaths on the Doogary Road outside Omagh came amid an ongoing campaign for a long-delayed upgrade of the A5 to be approved.

Co Tyrone crash funeral
The coffin of Kamile Vaicikonyte is carried at St Mary's Church in Aughnacloy (Oliver McVeigh/PA)

Year 13 student Kamile had attended an event at her school, St Ciaran’s in Ballygawley, highlighting the death rate on the road the day before losing her own life on the A5.

She had signed a petition calling for the upgrade work to begin.

Her white coffin was carried through Aughnacloy ahead of the requiem mass.

During the service, the last messages the couple had sent each other were read to mourners.

An uncle of the schoolgirl told the service: “They were found on her phone. It was Jamie saying ‘Kamile, l only ever want to be in your hands’ and Kamile said ‘my hands are the only place I want you to be’.

“It is a very bittersweet ending for us because although we miss them, we know that their love was true.

Co Tyrone crash funeral
Kamile Vaicikonyte died with her boyfriend Jamie Moore on the A5 near Omagh (Oliver McVeigh/PA)

“They may well have been young, but they could have taught us a thing or two, that is, love overcomes everything.”

He described Kamile as a “lovely girl” who was “free spirited” with the “most wonderful smile”.

“No matter what, Kamile always looked at the future with bright, bright hopes,” he said.

Priest Cathal Deveney told service that Kamile’s participation in the school event about the A5 upgrade demonstrated her “commitment and love and caring for others”.

“Little did we know that a few hours later she would die tragically on the A5,” he said.

He said Kamile had planned extensively for her future and was hoping to go to university to study sociology and criminology.

“But her plans weren’t to be,” he added.

Mr Moore was a former pupil at Omagh High School. The talented footballer had plans to become a personal trainer.

A scheme to turn the A5 into a dual carriageway was first approved by the Stormont Executive in 2007 but it has been held up by legal challenges and uncertainty over funding.

Lobbying for progress, the Enough is Enough campaign group has highlighted the high volume of fatal collisions on the route, which links Londonderry with Aughnacloy in Co Tyrone.

There have been more than 50 fatalities on the road since 2006.

Stormont Infrastructure Minister John O’Dowd is currently considering a report compiled by the Planning Appeals Commission after last summer’s public inquiry into the road-building project.

He has said he will make a decision on whether to give the go-ahead for the project as soon as all aspects of the PAC report are fully considered and assessed.

Mr O’Dowd has asked to meet senior police officers to discuss the ongoing safety concerns associated with the A5.