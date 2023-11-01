Photos show Tayside and Fife children getting spooky for Halloween

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Education Schools

Photos show Tayside and Fife children getting spooky for Halloween

Many, many more readers' pictures will appear in the Evening Telegraph on Saturday and Monday

Lucas Carrie, 2, from Dundee dressed up for Halloween.
Among our younger guisers was Lucas Carrie, 2, Dundee. Image: Shauni Fraser.
By Cheryl Peebles

Halloween was an eerie event in Tayside and Fife – as our readers’ photos show.

We asked parents to send in pictures of their kids dressed up, and they did so in their hundreds.

Here is just a selection of the spooky snaps we were sent.

We loved looking through the frightening photographs we received and will try to include as many as we can in special Halloween supplements in The Evening Telegraph on Saturday and Monday.

Some of your best Halloween photos 2023

Noah, 8, and Grace Parish, 5, Dundee.
Orla, 8, Forfar.
Poppy Findlay, 7, Dundee.
Kadi Howitt as Wednesday Adams for Halloween.
Kadi Howitt, 6, Forfar. Forfar.
Ana Contreras, Dundee.
Mia Haxton, 7, Dundee. Dundee.
Darcie Bruce makes for a spooky Pennywise this Halloween.
Darcie Bruce, 8, Perth.
Riley Lyons, 2, Dundee.
Finn Hutchison, 3 months, Dundee.
Taliah Mcewan, 9, Dundee.
Lewis Dyer, 5, Dundee.
Cooper McMillan, 10, Dundee.
Konan Maver, 8, Dundee.
Rheeva-Belle Macphail, 3, Dundee.
Lee Thomson dressed up for Halloween.
Lee Thomson, 3, Dundee.
Zara Chaplin, Dundee.
Leora, 9, Tayport.
Lochlan Lindsay, 3, Tayport.
Blanka Zurawska, 10, Dundee.
Freddie, 2, and Boo, Dundee.
Faith, 5, and Layla, 7, Dundee.
Mason Cameron, 8, Dundee.
Hunter Daggett, 5, and Sienna Daggett, 7, Montrose.
Olivia, 7, and Annie, 4, Carnoustie.
Murray Muir as a pumpkin for his first Halloween.
Murray Muir, 9 months, Dundee.
Parker Gellatly, 1, Dundee.
Logan Wolecki, 5, and Rudi, 4, Dundee.
Kayla Macbain 10, Aria Macbain, 5 months, and Amelia Macbain, 6, Dundee.
Jude Lynch, 5, Dundee.
Emily Finlayson, 8, and Ellie Finlayson, 4, Dundee.
Alfie, 8, Luke, 9, Olly, 9, and Owen, 8, Carnoustie.
Louisa McDonald, 5, Dundee.
Dean and Ocean Linton, Dundee.
Cal Monaghan, Dundee.
Havannah Finnan, 1, Riven Hill, 7 months, and Harrison McMillan, 1, Dundee.
Anna Wighton, 11, Dundee.
Morven Gibb, 4, Perth.
Lucas Carrie, 2, Dundee.
Remy Smee, 14 months, Dundee.
Lottie Shaw, 2, Dundee.
Pyper Holmes, 4, and Pugsley, Dundee.
Olivia and Rory as Mario and Luigi for Halloween.
Olivia, 4, and Rory Latto, 1, Dundee.
Oarlah Airlie, 4, Dundee.
Leo Macdonald, 2, Dundee.
Keryn Scott, Arbroath.
Isaac Khokhar, 6, Dundee.
Neve Bryson, 7, Leven.
AmyJoan Smith, 5, Dundee.
Teddy Collins, 6, Dundee.
Theo Cook, 8 months, Dundee.

Conversation