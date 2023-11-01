Schools Photos show Tayside and Fife children getting spooky for Halloween Many, many more readers' pictures will appear in the Evening Telegraph on Saturday and Monday Among our younger guisers was Lucas Carrie, 2, Dundee. Image: Shauni Fraser. By Cheryl Peebles November 1 2023, 4.00pm Share Photos show Tayside and Fife children getting spooky for Halloween Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/education/schools/4800059/halloween-photos-kids-dressed-up/ Copy Link 0 comment Halloween was an eerie event in Tayside and Fife – as our readers’ photos show. We asked parents to send in pictures of their kids dressed up, and they did so in their hundreds. Here is just a selection of the spooky snaps we were sent. We loved looking through the frightening photographs we received and will try to include as many as we can in special Halloween supplements in The Evening Telegraph on Saturday and Monday. Some of your best Halloween photos 2023 Noah, 8, and Grace Parish, 5, Dundee. Orla, 8, Forfar. Poppy Findlay, 7, Dundee. Kadi Howitt, 6, Forfar. Forfar. Ana Contreras, Dundee. Mia Haxton, 7, Dundee. Dundee. Darcie Bruce, 8, Perth. Riley Lyons, 2, Dundee. Finn Hutchison, 3 months, Dundee. Taliah Mcewan, 9, Dundee. Lewis Dyer, 5, Dundee. Cooper McMillan, 10, Dundee. Konan Maver, 8, Dundee. Rheeva-Belle Macphail, 3, Dundee. Lee Thomson, 3, Dundee. Zara Chaplin, Dundee. Leora, 9, Tayport. Lochlan Lindsay, 3, Tayport. Blanka Zurawska, 10, Dundee. Freddie, 2, and Boo, Dundee. Faith, 5, and Layla, 7, Dundee. Mason Cameron, 8, Dundee. Hunter Daggett, 5, and Sienna Daggett, 7, Montrose. Olivia, 7, and Annie, 4, Carnoustie. Murray Muir, 9 months, Dundee. Parker Gellatly, 1, Dundee. Logan Wolecki, 5, and Rudi, 4, Dundee. Kayla Macbain 10, Aria Macbain, 5 months, and Amelia Macbain, 6, Dundee. Jude Lynch, 5, Dundee. Emily Finlayson, 8, and Ellie Finlayson, 4, Dundee. Alfie, 8, Luke, 9, Olly, 9, and Owen, 8, Carnoustie. Louisa McDonald, 5, Dundee. Dean and Ocean Linton, Dundee. Cal Monaghan, Dundee. Havannah Finnan, 1, Riven Hill, 7 months, and Harrison McMillan, 1, Dundee. Anna Wighton, 11, Dundee. Morven Gibb, 4, Perth. Lucas Carrie, 2, Dundee. Remy Smee, 14 months, Dundee. Lottie Shaw, 2, Dundee. Pyper Holmes, 4, and Pugsley, Dundee. Olivia, 4, and Rory Latto, 1, Dundee. Oarlah Airlie, 4, Dundee. Leo Macdonald, 2, Dundee. Keryn Scott, Arbroath. Isaac Khokhar, 6, Dundee. Neve Bryson, 7, Leven. AmyJoan Smith, 5, Dundee. Teddy Collins, 6, Dundee. Theo Cook, 8 months, Dundee.
