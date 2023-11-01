‘Kirkton mob smashed up house next door – my children don’t feel safe here’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

‘Kirkton mob smashed up house next door – my children don’t feel safe here’

Dozens of youths targeted the empty Dundee property on Halloween.

By James Simpson
Youths targeting the empty house in Kirkton. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Youths targeting the empty house in Kirkton. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

A man who lives next door to a house that was smashed by a mob during Halloween chaos in Kirkton says his children do not feel safe in their own home.

About 50 youths set fires and smashed windows on the Dundee estate on Tuesday, in a repeat of last year’s riots.

An empty house on the corner of Beauly Avenue and Craigmore Street was targeted during the disorder, with panicked residents living nearby calling for police to step in as the youths smashed it up.

Eventually, a huge team of riot cops marched onto the estate and dispersed the crowds.

‘You don’t know what’s going through these kids’ minds’

The man, who does not want to be named, told The Courier: “It wasn’t good, to be honest, given it was so nearby.

“I’d been out trick or treating just before the ‘party’ started.

“There were a lot of kids here. I saw the door was open on that empty house as fires were being started outside.

“You don’t know what’s going through these kids’ minds, so I asked the police if they could check for fires inside the house.

Riot police at the house that was targeted. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

“It’s not safe for the community that this keeps happening.

“I was worried for my family that my house could also be damaged if there was a fire.

“My children don’t feel safe here.

“This time it’s this house and next time it’s another house. I feel the police should have stepped in a lot earlier.”

The empty home at the junction of Beauly Avenue and Craigmore Street. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Windows at the house were smashed. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Residents in the area fear a repeat in future years – with one woman even planning to move out of Kirkton.

The man added: “I just didn’t know what was going to happen next.

“Who is going to pay the costs for the damages to this house?

“I think it will be the same next year.”

Police chief: We followed extensive plan during Kirkton disorder

Responding to residents’ concerns, ​Chief Superintendent Phil Davison from Police Scotland said: “Following last year’s disorder in Kirkton, an extensive plan was in place involving a wide range of partners, with the intention of protecting the community and emergency workers, preventing disorder and bringing to justice those who committed offences.

​“The incident was responded to quickly and proportionately by specially trained officers, and everyone was dispersed within an hour.

“The safety of our communities is our main priority, and I would like to reassure the public in that we continue to work closely with our multiagency partners during this period.

“An investigation is now underway to identify those involved in the criminality. Anyone with information is asked to contact us via 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

