‘Kirkton mob smashed up house next door – my children don’t feel safe here’

A man who lives next door to a house that was smashed by a mob during Halloween chaos in Kirkton says his children do not feel safe in their own home.

About 50 youths set fires and smashed windows on the Dundee estate on Tuesday, in a repeat of last year’s riots.

An empty house on the corner of Beauly Avenue and Craigmore Street was targeted during the disorder, with panicked residents living nearby calling for police to step in as the youths smashed it up.

Eventually, a huge team of riot cops marched onto the estate and dispersed the crowds.

‘You don’t know what’s going through these kids’ minds’

The man, who does not want to be named, told The Courier: “It wasn’t good, to be honest, given it was so nearby.

“I’d been out trick or treating just before the ‘party’ started.

“There were a lot of kids here. I saw the door was open on that empty house as fires were being started outside.

“You don’t know what’s going through these kids’ minds, so I asked the police if they could check for fires inside the house.

“It’s not safe for the community that this keeps happening.

“I was worried for my family that my house could also be damaged if there was a fire.

“My children don’t feel safe here.

“This time it’s this house and next time it’s another house. I feel the police should have stepped in a lot earlier.”

Residents in the area fear a repeat in future years – with one woman even planning to move out of Kirkton.

The man added: “I just didn’t know what was going to happen next.

“Who is going to pay the costs for the damages to this house?

“I think it will be the same next year.”

Police chief: We followed extensive plan during Kirkton disorder

Responding to residents’ concerns, ​Chief Superintendent Phil Davison from Police Scotland said: “Following last year’s disorder in Kirkton, an extensive plan was in place involving a wide range of partners, with the intention of protecting the community and emergency workers, preventing disorder and bringing to justice those who committed offences.

​“The incident was responded to quickly and proportionately by specially trained officers, and everyone was dispersed within an hour.

“The safety of our communities is our main priority, and I would like to reassure the public in that we continue to work closely with our multiagency partners during this period.

“An investigation is now underway to identify those involved in the criminality. Anyone with information is asked to contact us via 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

