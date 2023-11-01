Hunt on for three suspects after serious assault in Alyth

A man has been seriously injured after an attack by three men at a property in Alyth.

The 50-year-old was taken to hospital after the incident on October 20.

Police Scotland has launched an appeal to trace the attackers.

Man left with serious injuries

A police spokesperson said: “Officers are appealing for information following a serious assault in Alyth.

“The incident happened around 1.40am on Friday, 20 October, at a property in the Isla Court area of Alyth.

“During the incident, three unknown men entered the property and assaulted a 50-year-old man, leaving him with serious injuries.

“Emergency services attended and he was taken to Ninewells Hospital for treatment.”

Enquiries continuing

Detective Sergeant Stan Gilroy said: “This was a serious assault and our enquiries are continuing.

“We are keen to speak to anyone who may have information which can assist us, including anyone that may have seen these three males acting suspiciously in the area.”

Anyone who can help with the investigation is asked to contact us on 101, quoting incident number 0192 of 20 October, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.