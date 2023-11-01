Child molester attacked three youngsters in Fife

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Child molester attacked three youngsters in Fife

Thomas Dow denied assaulting and raping his victims but was convicted by a jury.

By Dave Finlay
A child molester who subjected youngsters to a 14-year catalogue of cruel and degrading treatment in Fife has been jailed.

Thomas Dow, 40, preyed on two girls and a boy as he subjected them to repeated sexual abuse and violence.

Dow targeted the children at addresses in Inverkeithing and Rosyth and during car trips when he was supposed to be caring for them.

One victim told the High Court in Edinburgh she did not like it when Dow was looking after her “because he was abusive”.

She said: “He would hit me, be verbally abusive to me and be sexually abusive.”

She told the court: “Sometimes he would be quite a happy drunk. Sometimes he would be quite an angry drunk.”

“I was scared he would have another drink and become angry.”

Abused three children

Dow, of Park Road, Lhanbryde, in Moray, had denied a series of charges and claimed the victims of his abuse were liars.

He was found guilty of committing 13 offences between 2003 and 2017, including rape, assault, sexual assault and indecent conduct.

He began abusing one girl when she was aged seven and subjected her to repeated assaults during which she was struck, punched and kicked on the head and body.

She was also pushed, hit with a brush and grabbed by the head and hair.

Dow also repeatedly sexually molested the child and raped her.

He began abusing a second girl when she was aged three.

She was threatened with violence, kicked, pushed, punched and hit with a remote control.

He also carried out repeated sex acts on the child and went on to rape her.

Dow also subjected a boy to physical violence and sexual abuse.

The boy was threatened, pushed, punched and kicked and indecently assaulted.

Remanded pending sentencing

The burly former deliveryman told the court his victims were lying in their evidence and maintained he was not a bully.

Following the jury convicting him, defence counsel Michael Anderson KC said: “I recognise that it is inevitable that he will be sentenced to a substantial period of imprisonment.”

He said a background report would be required on Dow before sentencing him and moved that his bail be continued.

The trial judge, John Morris KC, remanded Dow in custody ahead of sentencing next month and said: “I don’t think bail is appropriate given the jury’s verdict.”

He was put on the Sex Offenders Register.

For more local court content visit our dedicated page, or join us on Facebook.

