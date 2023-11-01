Wednesday court round-up — A high for the Highlands

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Wednesday court round-up — A high for the Highlands

A round-up of court cases from Tayside and Fife.

By The Crime and Courts Team
A Kirkcaldy drug-driver was caught after consuming cannabis he had bought for a camping trip in the Highlands.

Keiran Wilson, 23, of Veronica Crescent, pled guilty to driving a car on the town’s Hayfield Road while the proportion of THC in his blood was 7mics/litre. The specified limit is 2mics/litre.

At Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court, fiscal depute Catherine Stevenson said police had been carrying out standard road checks and stopped the vehicle at around 3.30pm on April 23 this year.

The fiscal depute said: “Officers could smell cannabis emanating from the vehicle”.

A positive drug wipe and Wilson was arrested.

Defence lawyer Martin McGuire said first offender Wilson had been planning camping, fishing and hillwalking in the Highlands and bought a small quantity of cannabis.

Mr McGuire said: “Unfortunately, in the morning he consumed some of that.”

The solicitor said Wilson works full time with a roofing company and ordinarily drives in the course of his employment, though he is yet to tell his employer and is unsure what will happen.

Sheriff Elizabeth McFarlane disqualified Wilson from driving for one year and fined him £300.

Sexual predator

Richard Box, 19, from Arbroath was convicted by a jury of seven sexual crimes. He raped a 17-year-old in Edinburgh and sexually assaulted a 14-year-old in Brechin, among other offences. He will be sentenced next month.

Richard Box.
Richard Box. Image: Facebook.

Home abuse

A man who barged into a former friend’s home demanding money and making threats has been ordered to behave.

Douglas Blackley appeared at Perth Sheriff Court and admitted behaving in a threatening or abusive manner in Garry Place, Bankfoot, on April 22.

The 54-year-old, of Athole Drive, Stanley, walked into the house after the front door was left open for his victim’s dog.

Fiscal depute Duncan MacKenzie said: “He appeared to be under the influence of alcohol or drugs.”

Blackley called Mr Sheehan a “b*****” and “d***head,” before telling him: “I’ll be back on Thursday.”

“This was perceived to be a violent threat,” said Mr MacKenzie.

Douglas Blackley.
Douglas Blackley appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.

The court heard the pair had been friends until about a month earlier.

Blackley had given the man’s partner a lift but ended up getting his car impounded, costing him £300.

Sheriff William Wood told Blackley: “Even if there are difficulties, you can’t just take things into your own hands and walk into someone’s house and shout at them.”

He deferred sentence until April, for Blackley to prove the incident was a “one-off”.

Vodka threat

A serial shoplifter who doused a Sports Direct employee with vodka and threatened to set her on fire has been jailed. Kerri-Anne Shaw, 26, flew into a rage after being turfed out of the sportswear giant’s Perth branch.

Kerrie-Anne Shaw and Sports Direct in Perth.
Kerri-Anne Shaw kicked on in Perth Sports Direct.

Smashed windows, hit stairs

A Carnoustie lout has admitted a reign of terror at a town property including smashing window panes and striking stairs there with a hammer.

Andrew Cattanach, 22, of Ferrier Street, appeared at Forfar Sheriff Court to admit behaving in a threatening or abusive manner and vandalism.

Cattanach was at a property in the town’s Barry Road on October 8 this year, where he acted aggressively and made threats of violence, including threats to kill.

He repeatedly struck stairs with a hammer and smashed four panes of a bedroom window.

Sheriff Derek Reekie deferred sentencing until December 14 and ordered reports.

The sheriff noted Cattanach is the subject of a community payback order already.

Facebook shame

A pensioner has appeared in court after a video of him performing a solo sex act in his living room was shared on Facebook. Kenneth Bisset, 76, was filmed through the window of his Bridge of Earn home by a stunned passer-by.

Kenneth Bisset.
Kenneth Bisset.

Door assault

An Angus woman has admitted assaulting another woman while opening a door, causing her to fall to the ground and then pushing her, on Strathairlie Avenue.

Page Sharp, 29, of Warddykes Avenue, Arbroath, was not present at Forfar Sheriff Court when her solicitor pled guilty on her behalf to the October 13 2022 attack.

Lawyer Billy Rennie said his client is currently subject to an 18-month supervision order.

Sheriff Derek Reekie ordered reports and deferred sentencing until December 14.

