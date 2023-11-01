Wednesday court round-up — A high for the Highlands

A Kirkcaldy drug-driver was caught after consuming cannabis he had bought for a camping trip in the Highlands.

Keiran Wilson, 23, of Veronica Crescent, pled guilty to driving a car on the town’s Hayfield Road while the proportion of THC in his blood was 7mics/litre. The specified limit is 2mics/litre.

At Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court, fiscal depute Catherine Stevenson said police had been carrying out standard road checks and stopped the vehicle at around 3.30pm on April 23 this year.

The fiscal depute said: “Officers could smell cannabis emanating from the vehicle”.

A positive drug wipe and Wilson was arrested.

Defence lawyer Martin McGuire said first offender Wilson had been planning camping, fishing and hillwalking in the Highlands and bought a small quantity of cannabis.

Mr McGuire said: “Unfortunately, in the morning he consumed some of that.”

The solicitor said Wilson works full time with a roofing company and ordinarily drives in the course of his employment, though he is yet to tell his employer and is unsure what will happen.

Sheriff Elizabeth McFarlane disqualified Wilson from driving for one year and fined him £300.

Sexual predator

Richard Box, 19, from Arbroath was convicted by a jury of seven sexual crimes. He raped a 17-year-old in Edinburgh and sexually assaulted a 14-year-old in Brechin, among other offences. He will be sentenced next month.

Home abuse

A man who barged into a former friend’s home demanding money and making threats has been ordered to behave.

Douglas Blackley appeared at Perth Sheriff Court and admitted behaving in a threatening or abusive manner in Garry Place, Bankfoot, on April 22.

The 54-year-old, of Athole Drive, Stanley, walked into the house after the front door was left open for his victim’s dog.

Fiscal depute Duncan MacKenzie said: “He appeared to be under the influence of alcohol or drugs.”

Blackley called Mr Sheehan a “b*****” and “d***head,” before telling him: “I’ll be back on Thursday.”

“This was perceived to be a violent threat,” said Mr MacKenzie.

The court heard the pair had been friends until about a month earlier.

Blackley had given the man’s partner a lift but ended up getting his car impounded, costing him £300.

Sheriff William Wood told Blackley: “Even if there are difficulties, you can’t just take things into your own hands and walk into someone’s house and shout at them.”

He deferred sentence until April, for Blackley to prove the incident was a “one-off”.

Vodka threat

A serial shoplifter who doused a Sports Direct employee with vodka and threatened to set her on fire has been jailed. Kerri-Anne Shaw, 26, flew into a rage after being turfed out of the sportswear giant’s Perth branch.

Smashed windows, hit stairs

A Carnoustie lout has admitted a reign of terror at a town property including smashing window panes and striking stairs there with a hammer.

Andrew Cattanach, 22, of Ferrier Street, appeared at Forfar Sheriff Court to admit behaving in a threatening or abusive manner and vandalism.

Cattanach was at a property in the town’s Barry Road on October 8 this year, where he acted aggressively and made threats of violence, including threats to kill.

He repeatedly struck stairs with a hammer and smashed four panes of a bedroom window.

Sheriff Derek Reekie deferred sentencing until December 14 and ordered reports.

The sheriff noted Cattanach is the subject of a community payback order already.

Facebook shame

A pensioner has appeared in court after a video of him performing a solo sex act in his living room was shared on Facebook. Kenneth Bisset, 76, was filmed through the window of his Bridge of Earn home by a stunned passer-by.

Door assault

An Angus woman has admitted assaulting another woman while opening a door, causing her to fall to the ground and then pushing her, on Strathairlie Avenue.

Page Sharp, 29, of Warddykes Avenue, Arbroath, was not present at Forfar Sheriff Court when her solicitor pled guilty on her behalf to the October 13 2022 attack.

Lawyer Billy Rennie said his client is currently subject to an 18-month supervision order.

Sheriff Derek Reekie ordered reports and deferred sentencing until December 14.

