Jail for Perth shoplifter who doused Sports Direct worker with vodka and threatened to set her on fire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Jail for Perth shoplifter who doused Sports Direct worker with vodka and threatened to set her on fire

Kerri-Anne Shaw flew into a rage after being turfed out of the sportswear giant's Perth branch.

By Jamie Buchan
Kerrie-Anne Shaw and Sports Direct in Perth.

A serial shoplifter who doused a Sports Direct employee with vodka and threatened to set her on fire has been jailed.

Kerri-Anne Shaw flew into a rage after being turfed out of the sportswear giant’s Perth branch.

She spat at one employee three times before storming out of the store, the city’s sheriff court heard.

And she made a beeline for his colleague when she returned brandishing a vodka bottle.

Shaw, 26, appeared in the dock and admitted two charges of assault at the St Catherine’s Retail Park outlet on July 1 2023.

She further admitted seven charges of shoplifting.

‘A haze of drink and drugs’

Sheriff William Wood told her: “You are looking a lot better than you did on previous court appearances, and that is probably because you are now relatively clean.

“You are only 26.

“This should be the prime time of your life.

“Before you know it, it will all have passed in a haze of drink and drugs.”

Kerri-Anne Shaw.
Kerri-Anne Shaw. Image: Facebook

The sheriff said: “It is up to you how things are going to pan out.

“But I have to make sure the public is protected, so you are going to prison.”

Shaw, of Brora Court, Perth, was jailed for 18 months.

Spit attack and fire threat at Perth Sports Direct

Fiscal depute Duncan MacKenzie said shop workers Kerrie Hawkes and Neil Hutchison were working at Sports Direct when Shaw walked in at about 4pm.

“Ms Hawkes asked the accused if she needed anything,” the prosecutor told the court.

“This irritated the accused who asked why Ms Hawkes was being rude to her.

“She began shouting and asked Ms Hawkes if she was scared.”

Mr Hutchison intervened and Shaw was ushered towards the exit, Mr MacKenzie said.

“She spat towards Mr Hutchison three times.

“Each time, she missed him.”

Sports Direct, Perth.
Shaw made the fire threat at Sports Direct in Perth. Image: DC Thomson.

The fiscal depute said: “The accused left, but returned a short time later brandishing a bottle of vodka.

“She threw the contents of the bottle over Ms Hawkes.

“Whilst Mr Hutchison was on the phone to police, the accused threatened to set fire to Ms Hawkes.”

Shaw fled when she realised police had been contacted.

Booze thief

The court heard Shaw kicked a shop assistant at Asda on Dunkeld Road, while escaping with bottles of Southern Comfort and Gentleman Jack in a separate incident on August 20 2019.

She further admitted stealing hundreds of pounds worth of alcohol from Asda and Tesco, Edinburgh Road, across five occasions between January and May 2021.

For more local court content visit our dedicated page, or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Kenneth Bisset.
Perthshire pensioner's solo sex act was broadcast on Facebook
Post Thumbnail
Tuesday court round-up — Weaponised dust pan and 'paedo murder' threats
Thomas Hill
Student's carbon monoxide poisoning death in Angus Glens was avoidable, sheriff rules
Ryan Byrne did not appear for sentencing.
Dundee sex attacker skips sentencing, citing poor mental health
Motorist hit nearly 100mph on wintry Fife M90 during weather warning
Robert Lyall 'used his car as a weapon' in the Fife assault.
Fife offshore worker 'used car as weapon' and left victim to have seizure in…
Neglected bull terrier Stella fatally attacked another pet.
Dog owner failed to protect Shih Tzu from fatal Staffie attack in Dundee
Fife paedophile Liam Cunningham.
Fife paedophile back on sex offenders register after police seize child abuse cache
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Drug dealing Picture shows; Douglas Piggot, Bracken Piggot and the Dalhousie Hotel. Dalhousie Hotel, Carnoustie. Supplied by DCT Media Date; 30/10/2023
Shamed Angus hotel boss jailed for role in son's £20k drugs operation
Post Thumbnail
Monday court round-up — Sheep worrying and off-shore stress