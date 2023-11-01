Reporter Lindsey Hamilton on the night ‘mob culture took over Kirkton’ – again

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Reporter Lindsey Hamilton on the night ‘mob culture took over Kirkton’ – again

A first-hand account of another frightening Halloween night on the Dundee estate.

Riot police in Kirkton as a fire rages behind them. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
By Lindsey Hamilton

The Kirkton estate in Dundee is recovering from the aftermath of a second year of rioting on Halloween.

Specialist police and firefighters were called in as youths ran amok on Tuesday night.

It followed similar scenes on Halloween in 2022.

The Courier’s reporter Lindsey Hamilton witnessed events unfolding first-hand on Tuesday.

This is her account of the night.

‘Kirkton youngsters appeared to be revelling in the total anarchy’

For the second year running, a small group of out-of-control teenagers have brought fear, destruction and chaos to a Dundee community.

Mob culture took over as the youths, mostly apparently aged between 12 and 17, ran rampage in Kirkton, bringing infamy and destruction to their own neighbourhood.

Having witnessed the build-up to the mayhem that took place on Tuesday night, I can’t help but feel the potential was there to stop what eventually happened long before it went as far as it did.

As bins, streets and property were set on fire, stones were thrown at journalists and police, vehicles were jumped on, windows were smashed and missiles were thrown, for a short while, around 60 youngsters appeared to be revelling in the total anarchy they were creating.

kirkton riot
For the second year running, fires blocked roads in Kirkton. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

The authorities did appear to be prepared.

Initially, there was a decent uniformed police presence, mingling with the teenagers in the area as well as providing a reassuring presence for the many families I witnessed out in fancy dress guising, trying to have Halloween fun.

Added to that, three vanloads of police in full riot gear were on standby – and sadly were eventually deployed to disperse the mob, but only after the majority of the damage had been caused.

Fire crews were eventually able to put the blaze out with the protection of riot cops. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

From fairly early in the evening, and as more and more teenagers gathered, it was pretty clear that trouble was in the air.

Many of those wore bright green hoodies with “RIP Grant” on the back, as well as an image of Grant Hutchison.

Sadly, the behaviour we have now witnessed for the past two years is branded as a memorial to the local dad-of-three who died in 2020.

Many of the youngsters wore bright green hoodies bearing Grant Hutchison’s name and photo. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
KIRKTON RIOT
Most of those involved were teenagers. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Last year’s riot kicked off after a group had initially got together to set off fireworks as a tribute.

I would question how many of those wearing their tribute hoodies had met Grant or knew anything about him.

And given everyone in Dundee – let alone Kirkton – was aware of the potential for trouble, it’s hard to believe any parent seeing their child leaving the house wearing the hoodie and carrying a rucksack didn’t at least question where they were heading, and what they might get involved in during the evening ahead.

Parent says ‘kids can run off into the darkness and never face repercussions’

As we watched the trouble unfold, one local mum, standing in her garden, said to me: “Where are their parents? Do they know where their kids are tonight?

“Surely it’s up to us as the mums and dads of the community to be the first point to try to stop this trouble before it can even begin, by having more control at home.

“There are dozens of police here, including riot police, but the kids know they can’t really be touched – they know they can run off into the darkness and potentially never have to face any repercussions of what they are doing.”

A house was smashed up. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Her words were echoed later by Dundee City Council leader John Alexander, who said: “It’s shameful. As a parent, you also have to ask the question, whose kids are these?

“If you know your child is part of this then sadly, you’re part of the problem.”

There’s a frightening element of truth in this, but the fear now is that these kids feel they have a “reputation” to uphold and that could lead to a repeat next year.

Conversation