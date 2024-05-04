Burnham to make ‘big things happen’ as he is re-elected Greater Manchester mayor

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Burnham to make ‘big things happen’ as he is re-elected Greater Manchester mayor

By Press Association
Andy Burnham has been re-elected as Greater Manchester mayor (Peter Byrne/PA)
Andy Burnham has vowed to “make big things happen” after he was voted in for a third successive term as the mayor of Greater Manchester.

Following another resounding victory he said he would continue to take a “place-first approach” as opposed to a “party-first approach”.

Mr Burnham said he would be turning his attention to housing and education, after local bus services were brought under public control last year with the launch of the Bee Network.

He wants to tackle the region’s “housing crisis” and provide young people from the age of 14 with the opportunity to pursue a work-related route to achieve high-quality technical qualifications.

The Labour mayor told the PA news agency: “I’m overwhelmed and humbled that so many people have again given me their support.

“I’m always conscious that people who perhaps will usually vote for other parties at a general election have lent me their support.

“It’s why I’m really serious in saying that I will continue to take a place-first rather than a party-first approach.

“We are going into a really exciting moment for Greater Manchester. We have got so many things happening in the city region and with this mandate now I can make big things happens, and I fully intend to.

“In my second term I think I have been boring people about buses quite a lot.

“We are building the Bee Network and that will carry on.

“But my attention is beginning to move towards housing and education.

“I will set out next week what I think is needed to end the housing crisis in Greater Manchester and that we have got to start thinking of radical policies to free people from the grip of the housing crisis.

“A personal mission for me in this third term will be to create an equal alternative for our young people to the university route and give all the young people growing up here a path.

“We have allowed education in England to be just basically dominated by the university route and I think that has had a detrimental impact in so many ways.

“This is the great thing about Greater Manchester – we are a city region of firsts.

“We were first to put buses under public control and we are going to be the first to create that equal alternative to the university route – the Greater Manchester Baccalaureate.

“It’s going to be a big deal and it’s going to change a lot of young lives in this city region.”

Asked what his election success meant for Labour, he said: “That it’s on course for government but I don’t think anyone is taking anything for granted.

“I feel the country needs a change of government. We need a fresh start as a country.

“I have kind of worked hard to keep Greater Manchester moving forward, even though it’s felt at times that the country has been going backwards – the trains not working as they should, the NHS in a mess.

“It’s been hard to keep that sense of forward momentum. I think we have managed it here but to have a government at our back, well God that would be a brilliant thing.

“But I think we are now set up for success.

“The support of people here means everything to me. I have loved everything about this job.

“To have the chance now to make much bigger changes happen as part of a third term, I will forever be grateful to people for giving me that opportunity.”