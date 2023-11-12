Pictures as Santa arrives in Montrose for festive lights switch-on

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Pictures as Santa arrives in Montrose for festive lights switch-on

The High Street hosted a day of family fun organised by the Santa Claus in Montrose charity.

Santa meets Emma Smith and one-year-old Blake Findlater in Montrose. Image: Paul Reid
By Graham Brown

Montrose kicked off the festive season in Angus with a day of weekend family fun.

The High Street was packed with visitors for an afternoon of events organised by Santa Claus in Montrose.

Saturday crowds enjoyed a funfair and stalls ahead of Santa’s arrival.

Local ten-year-old Aria McIntosh was chosen to join Santa for the switch-on of the town display.

Santa Claus in Montrose event.
Aria McIntosh pushes the switch for the Christmas lights. Image: Paul Reid

The kind-hearted youngster was given the honour after saving up her pocket money to donate £100 to make Christmas special for other children.

Other Angus events

Other Angus towns are lining up their switch-ons.

Forfar Action Network is gearing up for a grand Christmas market this Saturday (November 18).

There will be more than 30 stalls, food and entertainment on Castle Street from noon till 4pm, before Santa arrives on his sleigh.

Arbroath’s event takes place on Friday November 24 from 6pm to 8pm in Kirk Square.

It will include performances by local dance and music groups.

Photographer Paul Reid captured the Montrose fun.

Santa Claus in Montrose event.
Braving one of the funfair rides.
Santa Claus in Montrose event.
Stall holder Jonna Marchbank of Jo’s Sweet Treats.
Santa Claus in Montrose lights switch-on.
Funfair smiles.
Santa Claus in Montrose event.
Young at heart Frank Longmuir meets Santa.
Santa Claus in Montrose event.
Nairn ,5, and Leith ,3, Talbert enjoy the tea-cup funfair ride.
Santa Claus in Montrose event.
Jory Duncan on his Carnoustie Distillery stall.
Santa Claus in Montrose event.
Visitors catch up with Santa.
Santa Claus in Montrose event.
Bungee fun for four-year-old Isabell Lourens.
Santa Claus in Montrose event.
Santa meets some youngsters.
Santa Claus in Montrose lights switch-on.
Santa having fun with eight-year-old Jack Littler-Gordon.
Santa Claus in Montrose lights switch-on.
Santa introduces 10-year-old Aria McIntosh to do the honours at the switch-on.
Santa Claus in Montrose lights switch-on.
Thumbs up for the big man.
Santa Claus in Montrose lights switch-on.
Thrill seekers.
Santa Claus in Montrose lights switch-on.
Santa in his grotto.
Santa Claus in Montrose lights switch-on.
Ashley Ritchie, Oakley Lawson, Alannah Lawson, Chris Lawson and (front) Harris Lawson and Tilly Duggan enjoy the fun.
Santa Claus in Montrose lights switch-on.
Families flocked to the High Street.
Santa Claus in Montrose lights switch-on.
A Santa selfie.
Santa Claus in Montrose lights switch-on.
Anta and Aria McIntosh with the Montrose tree lit.
Santa Claus in Montrose lights switch-on.
Festive fun.
Santa Claus in Montrose lights switch-on.
Santa goes for a spin.

 

 

