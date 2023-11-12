Pictures as Santa arrives in Montrose for festive lights switch-on

Montrose kicked off the festive season in Angus with a day of weekend family fun.

The High Street was packed with visitors for an afternoon of events organised by Santa Claus in Montrose.

Saturday crowds enjoyed a funfair and stalls ahead of Santa’s arrival.

Local ten-year-old Aria McIntosh was chosen to join Santa for the switch-on of the town display.

The kind-hearted youngster was given the honour after saving up her pocket money to donate £100 to make Christmas special for other children.

Other Angus events

Other Angus towns are lining up their switch-ons.

Forfar Action Network is gearing up for a grand Christmas market this Saturday (November 18).

There will be more than 30 stalls, food and entertainment on Castle Street from noon till 4pm, before Santa arrives on his sleigh.

Arbroath’s event takes place on Friday November 24 from 6pm to 8pm in Kirk Square.

It will include performances by local dance and music groups.

Photographer Paul Reid captured the Montrose fun.