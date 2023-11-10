James McPake ‘bitterly disappointed’ after Dunfermline lose late on against Dundee United

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

James McPake ‘bitterly disappointed’ after Dunfermline lose late on against Dundee United

The Pars manager also gave updates on the fitness of Michael O'Halloran and Deniz Mehmet.

By Craig Cairns
Dunfermline manager James McPake.
Dunfermline manager James McPake.

James McPake was “bitterly disappointed” after Dunfermline lost to Dundee United to a late Chris Mochrie goal.

The former Pars loanee came off the bench as a second-half substitute and scored the winner in the final minutes.

Dundee United had taken the lead in the first half through Kai Fotheringham.

It was a tough one to take for Dunfermline after they dominated after the break but couldn’t convert another chance after Owen Moffat had drawn them level.

Owen Moffat and Dunfermline manager James McPake.

“I’m bitterly disappointed. It’s another defeat at home that we put a lot into,” said McPake.

“Dundee United are a decent enough team but for spells in that game we more than matched them. I’m disappointed not to come away with anything.

“I was relatively pleased with the first half but we didn’t create many chances, we didn’t really threaten them nearly enough.

“And we gave them a few cheap chances, that was the difference.

“I’ll need to watch the game back, it’s raw but I don’t think we needed a response. We needed to tidy up on certain aspects of the game and cause them more problems.”

James McPake give updates on O’Halloran and Mehmet

Injuries have hampered Dunfermline’s season and they were forced into two changes before the second half had started.

Michael O’Halloran was replaced midway through the first half after taking a knee in the back.

Deniz Mehmet was taken off at half-time after a collision with United’s Louis Moult.

“To be fair to Deniz, he was desperate to come back out, but when he stood up he stumbled and felt a bit light-headed,” said the Dunfermline manager.

“We’re never going to take any chances with that and I’m glad the doctor saw it and Deniz was honest enough to say he felt like that, hence the delay at the start of the second half.

Dunfermline's Deniz Mehmet was replaced at half-time.

“We’ll assess him over the next couple of days and make sure he’s okay.

“I’m not glad he felt light-headed but the doctor saw it and Deniz was honest enough to say he felt that way, hence the delay at the start of the second half. Deniz was desperate to come back out.

“Michael took a knee in the back. They can be dull ones and he just couldn’t run it off. He’s another one who is devastated to come off. Hopefully he’ll be ok.

“When we were coming back out, he stood up and kind of stumbled a bit and felt a bit light-headed. We’re never going to take any chances with that.”

