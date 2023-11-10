James McPake ‘bitterly disappointed’ after Dunfermline lose late on against Dundee United

James McPake was “bitterly disappointed” after Dunfermline lost to Dundee United to a late Chris Mochrie goal.

The former Pars loanee came off the bench as a second-half substitute and scored the winner in the final minutes.

Dundee United had taken the lead in the first half through Kai Fotheringham.

It was a tough one to take for Dunfermline after they dominated after the break but couldn’t convert another chance after Owen Moffat had drawn them level.

“I’m bitterly disappointed. It’s another defeat at home that we put a lot into,” said McPake.

“Dundee United are a decent enough team but for spells in that game we more than matched them. I’m disappointed not to come away with anything.

“I was relatively pleased with the first half but we didn’t create many chances, we didn’t really threaten them nearly enough.

“And we gave them a few cheap chances, that was the difference.

“I’ll need to watch the game back, it’s raw but I don’t think we needed a response. We needed to tidy up on certain aspects of the game and cause them more problems.”

James McPake give updates on O’Halloran and Mehmet

Injuries have hampered Dunfermline’s season and they were forced into two changes before the second half had started.

Michael O’Halloran was replaced midway through the first half after taking a knee in the back.

Deniz Mehmet was taken off at half-time after a collision with United’s Louis Moult.

“To be fair to Deniz, he was desperate to come back out, but when he stood up he stumbled and felt a bit light-headed,” said the Dunfermline manager.

“We’re never going to take any chances with that and I’m glad the doctor saw it and Deniz was honest enough to say he felt like that, hence the delay at the start of the second half.

“We’ll assess him over the next couple of days and make sure he’s okay.

“Michael took a knee in the back. They can be dull ones and he just couldn’t run it off. He’s another one who is devastated to come off. Hopefully he’ll be ok.

