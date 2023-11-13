Council bid to buy Perthshire ‘party’ home left abandoned for 15 years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Council bid to buy Perthshire ‘party’ home left abandoned for 15 years

The large house has become a magnet for partying youths.

Stephen Eighteen By Stephen Eighteen
Strathcona, in Spoutwells Road, Scone, had become a magnet for partying youths.
The abandoned home in Spoutwells Road, Scone, had become a magnet for partying youths. Image: Google Street View

Perth and Kinross Council is attempting to buy an abandoned ‘party’ house in Scone.

The council has applied for a compulsory purchase order (CPO) to take ownership of Strathcona, a large detached home on the corner of Spoutwells Road and Highfield Road.

The property has become a magnet for youths to drink, take drugs and party in the 15 years it has been empty.

After regular complaints from locals and the community council, PKC now hopes to purchase and then sell the building.

Abandoned Scone ‘party’ home retains owner’s items

Scone and District Community Council secretary Hazel Mackinnon says the interior of the house retains many items from the previous owner.

Scone community councillors Vanessa Shand and Hazel McKinnon.
Scone community councillors Vanessa Shand and Hazel McKinnon. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

“The house is full of family possessions, photos, personal literature and furniture, and was being used as a den for youths partying and active drug dealing,” she said.

“We asked the community wardens to monitor it, as it was a fire risk and encouraging antisocial behaviour.

“Eventually, after much asking, the council boarded up the intact windows a couple of years ago and that alleviated the problem.

“The council has now tackled the overgrown hedge and cleared a path through the jungle up to the front door.”

Relief at council’s CPO application for ‘beautiful house’

Community council chair Vanessa Shand says the home began to become an eyesore around five years ago.

She added: “At one stage the council put up fences to stop youths getting in but it didn’t stop them.

“The property deteriorated, which is a shame because it was a beautiful house.

“We are happy the council is applying for a CPO because we don’t need vacant properties in this day and age.

“We are delighted someone will get a chance to live there.”

Councillor Colin Stewart supports the council’s CPO application. Steve MacDougall / DCT Media

Strathmore councillor Colin Stewart (Independent) says the process of securing a CPO was delayed by disputed ownership of the property.

“It was becoming a danger even for the people breaking in because the property was deteriorating,” he added.

“The number of CPOs that happen is quite low so it is a bit unusual.

“It wouldn’t normally be done for a single dwelling that wasn’t falling down but just deteriorating.

“I assume part of the terms of the CPO is that we would be recouping costs.

“Residents will be very happy to see this moving on.

“I am very happy that the council has responded to community concerns and progressed the CPO to bring an end to the anti-social behaviour.”

Property valued at more than £350,000

The council’s CPO application rests with the Scottish Government.

If accepted, the property can be sold on the open market.

Strathcona, a large detached home on the corner of Spoutwells Road and Highfield Road, Scone.
Property search engine Zoopla values Strathcona at more than £350,000. Image: Google Street View

Property search engine Zoopla values it at more than £350,000.

All proceeds will be held for a period so any claimants can come forward.

A PKC spokesperson said: “Perth and Kinross Council is seeking a compulsory purchase order to acquire the title to an abandoned property in Scone.”

Ms Mackinnon added: “I have had several emails from potential buyers asking for information and the council has emailed to say those on a list will be informed of the sale.”

More from Perth & Kinross

Perth Remembrance Day All pictures: Phil Hannah
Perth Remembrance Day parade in pictures
Left to right: Alex, Esther and Lewis Stielow of Stielow Pizza Co.
Trailer selling fresh stone-baked pizzas set to open in Perth
Lower City Mills on West Mill Street, Perth.
Redevelopment plan for Perth's Lower City Mills scrapped
Brothers in Arms: Bill Stirling (left) and David Stirling in 1940. Image: Gavin Mortimer
Was Perthshire-born army officer the 'real brains' behind the wartime SAS?
Three stylish Perth residents talked us through their outfits. Image: Poppy Watson/DC Thomson.
Street style: Six best looks from Perth city centre
Lesley and Lawrence Richardson, both with arms outstretched and covered with medals from shoulder to wrist
Meet the retired nurse from Perthshire showing younger runners a clean pair of heels
Councillor Caroline Shiers, Murdo Fraser MSP, Stephen Kerr and Councillor Bob Brawn with a Save Our Loos banner outside the public toilet block in Blairgowrie
'Save our loos' petition launched to block Perthshire public toilets closures
Simon and Chrissie Fairclough, of Persie Distillery.
Perthshire distillery among cream of the crop at Scottish Gin Awards
Simon Bowes-Lyon arrives at Perth Sheriff Court.
Late Queen's cousin fined and banned for drink-drive shame
Scotland's Charity Air Ambulance in Aberuthven after a child was hit by a car.
Child airlifted to hospital after being hit by car in Perthshire village

Conversation