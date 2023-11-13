Council bid to buy Perthshire ‘party’ home left abandoned for 15 years

Perth and Kinross Council is attempting to buy an abandoned ‘party’ house in Scone.

The council has applied for a compulsory purchase order (CPO) to take ownership of Strathcona, a large detached home on the corner of Spoutwells Road and Highfield Road.

The property has become a magnet for youths to drink, take drugs and party in the 15 years it has been empty.

After regular complaints from locals and the community council, PKC now hopes to purchase and then sell the building.

Abandoned Scone ‘party’ home retains owner’s items

Scone and District Community Council secretary Hazel Mackinnon says the interior of the house retains many items from the previous owner.

“The house is full of family possessions, photos, personal literature and furniture, and was being used as a den for youths partying and active drug dealing,” she said.

“We asked the community wardens to monitor it, as it was a fire risk and encouraging antisocial behaviour.

“Eventually, after much asking, the council boarded up the intact windows a couple of years ago and that alleviated the problem.

“The council has now tackled the overgrown hedge and cleared a path through the jungle up to the front door.”

Relief at council’s CPO application for ‘beautiful house’

Community council chair Vanessa Shand says the home began to become an eyesore around five years ago.

She added: “At one stage the council put up fences to stop youths getting in but it didn’t stop them.

“The property deteriorated, which is a shame because it was a beautiful house.

“We are happy the council is applying for a CPO because we don’t need vacant properties in this day and age.

“We are delighted someone will get a chance to live there.”

Strathmore councillor Colin Stewart (Independent) says the process of securing a CPO was delayed by disputed ownership of the property.

“It was becoming a danger even for the people breaking in because the property was deteriorating,” he added.

“The number of CPOs that happen is quite low so it is a bit unusual.

“It wouldn’t normally be done for a single dwelling that wasn’t falling down but just deteriorating.

“I assume part of the terms of the CPO is that we would be recouping costs.

“Residents will be very happy to see this moving on.

“I am very happy that the council has responded to community concerns and progressed the CPO to bring an end to the anti-social behaviour.”

Property valued at more than £350,000

The council’s CPO application rests with the Scottish Government.

If accepted, the property can be sold on the open market.

Property search engine Zoopla values it at more than £350,000.

All proceeds will be held for a period so any claimants can come forward.

A PKC spokesperson said: “Perth and Kinross Council is seeking a compulsory purchase order to acquire the title to an abandoned property in Scone.”

Ms Mackinnon added: “I have had several emails from potential buyers asking for information and the council has emailed to say those on a list will be informed of the sale.”