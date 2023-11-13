Perthshire holiday park firm ‘massively impacted’ by rising costs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Perthshire holiday park firm ‘massively impacted’ by rising costs

The founders stressed they were focusing on "driving the business forward" despite challenges.

By Gavin Harper
The Wood family at Blairgowrie Holiday Park. Image: Steve MacDougall/DCT Thomson.
The Wood family at Blairgowrie Holiday Park. Image: Steve MacDougall/DCT Thomson.

A family-run Perthshire holiday park business has been “massively impacted” by rising costs.

Blairgowrie-based Wood Leisure was set up by husband-and-wife team Colin and Margaret Wood more than four decades ago.

The business, now run by the founders’ three daughters Kirsty, Rachel and Sarah, operates six holiday parks across Scotland.

Alongside its Perthshire headquarters, it also runs Lomond Woods Holiday Park, Corriefodly Holiday Park, Deeside Holiday Park, Campsie Glen Holiday Park and Callander Woods Holiday Park

Newly published accounts show sales fell by more than £1 million during the year to January 2023.

The firm’s reported turnover of £7.6m for the period, down from £8.8m in 2022.

A challenging year for Wood Leisure

In his strategic report, filed alongside the accounts, Mr Wood said it had been a challenging year for the company.

He said: “2022 heralded rising interest rates, inflation in every sector, huge increases in electricity and gas prices and staff demands for living increases in wages.

“All of these massively impacted on our business and it wasn’t possible to recover all of these increases through higher prices to our customers.

Wood Leisure runs six holiday parks across Scotland. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

“Government interventions to support businesses ended and the ‘legacy of Covid’ continued to create challenges.”

The accounts show operating profits were also down from just north of £2m to £843,185.

Wood Leisure employed 95 staff during the year, with 61 site staff and 34 in head office roles.

Plan to drive Perthshire business forward

Despite the challenges, Mr Wood said staycations had continued to be popular – though not at the same level as 2021, when Covid restrictions limited overseas travel.

Mr Wood’s report added: “Wood Leisure continued to focus on driving the business forward, developing new pitches, investing in upgrades of accommodation and infrastructure, implementing new technologies and training and developing staff.”

Family photo of Wood Leisure founders Colin and Margaret Wood with their daughters Kirsty - and her husband Bruce - Rachel and Sarah plus husband Calum.
Wood Leisure founders Colin and Margaret Wood with their daughters Kirsty – and her husband Bruce – Rachel and Sarah plus husband Calum. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

He said more holiday homes became available at the end of last year, offering the business more opportunities for upgrades.

However, Mr Wood said the costs involved there had also “spiralled”.

Continuing risks for Wood Leisure

Going forward, he said the cost-of-living crisis would continue to impact the firm.

He added: “Major risk factors continue with the inflated price of all commodities necessary to the operation of the business.

“Particularly the huge increases in costs of new caravans and lodges and the increase in fuel costs.

Blairgowrie Holiday Park, from where Wood Leisure is based. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

“The cost-of-living demands on our customers will impact negatively on the sales of caravans and lodges as well as the lucrative short break market.”

Mr Wood said “escalating” interest rates, a “massive” increase in business rates and the increase of corporation tax would impact “very negatively” on the profitability of the business.

