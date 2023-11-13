Freelance photographer finds success with Dundee walking tours

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Freelance photographer finds success with Dundee walking tours

Stephen Finn runs Dundee Photo Walks, combining his passion for pictures and Dundee's heritage.

Stephen Finn of Dundee Photo Walks.
By Rob McLaren

Freelance photographer Stephen Finn has found success running walking tours in Dundee.

He runs Dundee Photo Walks, which combines his interests of photography and passion for the city.

Stephen tells us more about his business which promotes the city.

How and why did you start in business?

I’ve run a ‘netwalking’ group in Dundee for a few years now.

In 2022, I met Mike Duncan of the Federation of Small Businesses (FSB) for a wander and a chat around Dundee waterfront.

At the end of our walk, Mike asked if I’d ever thought about doing a guided tour.

I started Dundee Photo Walks earlier this year. By combining my photography interests, my passion for talking about Dundee, and my knowledge of the area.

Stephen Finn of Dundee Photo Walks loves his branded umbrella.

I’ve developed two tours. My Dundee 2.0 Tour looks at the city’s £1 billion makeover: what’s gone, what’s been done and what’s to come.

My Dundee 3E Tour is about energy, engineering and exploration – jack-up rigs, offshore wind farms, and the RRS Discovery.

How did you get to where you are today?

By being curious and sharing what I’ve learned. I’ve attended many events, such as engineering lectures at Abertay Uni.

My photos of jack-up rigs on LinkedIn resulted in a tour at the Port of Dundee.

As my tours are about the present day and recent history, I’m constantly updating them with more stories and quirky facts.

Who helped you?

Donna Robertson, of Squared Insurance Brokers, refused to accept “computer says no” and kept looking until she found insurance cover for my guided walks.

It’s a rather obscure policy, but I couldn’t run my business without it.

Ed Waugh, of Talking Horse Design and Print, called in a few favours to create two fantastic, bespoke and branded DPW umbrellas They are my favourite pieces of corporate merchandise, and probably the most used!

What’s the best piece of advice you’ve ever had?

Keep it simple, cut the jargon and the technobabble – if you can’t explain something to a 10-year-old, you probably don’t understand it yourself.

I’m not an engineer or an architect, so I try to keep things simple in my tours.

Having two curious children asking questions has given me plenty of practice.

What is your biggest mistake?

In April, when the Tartan exhibition opened at the V&A, I should’ve been out and about on Dundee’s waterfront promoting my guided walks and handing out flyers.

An online presence is great, but you can’t beat face-to-face, meeting future customers to show your knowledge, enthusiasm, and personality.

What is your greatest achievement?

I successfully created and ran a bespoke event for 20 professionals.

It was a guided tour with lots of ‘netwalking’ opportunities, so they could listen to me at various points of interest and talk amongst themselves between the stops.

I received some fantastic feedback, which keeps me going on the quieter days.

What do you still hope to achieve?

Next year, I’m planning to do more guided tours for visitors to Dundee.

I also want to host more corporate tours for local businesses and organisations.

I have plans for at least two new tours for 2024, one about Dundee’s railways from the Newtyle line to the new railway station, and another about the Tay Road Bridge.

What do you do to relax?

I enjoy hiking and taking photos.

I rarely sit still long enough to read, however I devour audio books as I can listen to them whilst doing something else, mostly history and memoirs.

What do you waste your money on?

Photographic paraphernalia, but I’ve calmed down in recent years.

What’s the first thing you do when you get up in the morning?

I check the weather to decide if it’s a day for a tour and taking photos or creating content at my desk.

What do you drive and dream of driving?

I can’t drive, so a self-driving car would be very nice.

  • If you would like to showcase your business with our question and answer feature, please email rmclaren@thecourier.co.uk

