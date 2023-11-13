Scottish Government urged to step in to protect Fife’s frontline health services

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Scottish Government urged to step in to protect Fife’s frontline health services

NHS Fife reported a £10.9 million overspend in the first four months of the financial year, despite a plan to cut costs.

By Claire Warrender
Victoria Hospital
Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy. Image: Steve Brown / DC Thomson.

The Scottish Government has been urged to step in to protect Fife’s frontline health services amid ongoing financial struggles.

NHS Fife announced a £10.9 million overspend in the first four months of the financial year, despite a plan to cut costs.

And in September, chairman Alistair Morris warned of difficult conversations ahead as the board moves to claw back the money.

North East Fife MSP Willie Rennie has now written to health secretary Michael Matheson amid concerns measures to deal with the deficit could hit patient services.

He said: “NHS Fife is clearly facing acute pressure in its budget.

“I am very concerned that cost-saving measures will ultimately lead to a reduction in front-line service and staffing just as the health board faces the full force of a winter crisis.”

NHS Fife staff ‘stretched thin’

Measures put in place to deal with the overspend include a cut in surge capacity – the ability to handle an influx of patients.

However, the board heard there is a risk this won’t be achieved, resulting in “significant impact on delivery of targets”.

Members are also projecting £10m in savings from a “temporary staff reduction”.

Mr Rennie added: “I know staff across NHS Fife are already working under extremely difficult conditions and are stretched thin.

North East Fife MSP Willie Rennie has called on the Scottish Government to protect Fife health services
North East Fife MSP Willie Rennie has called on the Scottish Government to protect Fife health services. Image: Fraser Bremner.

“Patients are also enduring long waits at A&E, with large numbers waiting far beyond the four-hour target.

“I have written to the health secretary to raise my concerns.

“And I’ve asked what assurances the Scottish Government can give to NHS Fife.

“Ministers need to take this situation seriously and ensure the health service is supported over the most difficult period of the year.”

How did the Scottish Government respond?

The Scottish Government says it is working with all health boards to deliver “essential reform and sustainable services”.

And a spokesperson said: “We continue to engage with boards to support the best use of resources whilst ensuring that Covid recovery and patient safety remain the priority.”

They said the government increased health investment by £730 million this year, with Fife health services receiving an extra £41.4m.

And NHS Fife also received another £15.1m since the start of the financial year.

The spokesperson added: “Despite record investment, there remains significant financial challenge across health and social care.

“Inflation, rising energy costs and the ongoing impacts of UK austerity, Covid and Brexit, along with rising demand, means the finite funding available is worth less in real terms but is required to deliver more.”

