Scottish Government urged to step in to protect Fife’s frontline health services

The Scottish Government has been urged to step in to protect Fife’s frontline health services amid ongoing financial struggles.

NHS Fife announced a £10.9 million overspend in the first four months of the financial year, despite a plan to cut costs.

And in September, chairman Alistair Morris warned of difficult conversations ahead as the board moves to claw back the money.

North East Fife MSP Willie Rennie has now written to health secretary Michael Matheson amid concerns measures to deal with the deficit could hit patient services.

He said: “NHS Fife is clearly facing acute pressure in its budget.

“I am very concerned that cost-saving measures will ultimately lead to a reduction in front-line service and staffing just as the health board faces the full force of a winter crisis.”

NHS Fife staff ‘stretched thin’

Measures put in place to deal with the overspend include a cut in surge capacity – the ability to handle an influx of patients.

However, the board heard there is a risk this won’t be achieved, resulting in “significant impact on delivery of targets”.

Members are also projecting £10m in savings from a “temporary staff reduction”.

Mr Rennie added: “I know staff across NHS Fife are already working under extremely difficult conditions and are stretched thin.

“Patients are also enduring long waits at A&E, with large numbers waiting far beyond the four-hour target.

“I have written to the health secretary to raise my concerns.

“And I’ve asked what assurances the Scottish Government can give to NHS Fife.

“Ministers need to take this situation seriously and ensure the health service is supported over the most difficult period of the year.”

How did the Scottish Government respond?

The Scottish Government says it is working with all health boards to deliver “essential reform and sustainable services”.

And a spokesperson said: “We continue to engage with boards to support the best use of resources whilst ensuring that Covid recovery and patient safety remain the priority.”

They said the government increased health investment by £730 million this year, with Fife health services receiving an extra £41.4m.

And NHS Fife also received another £15.1m since the start of the financial year.

The spokesperson added: “Despite record investment, there remains significant financial challenge across health and social care.

“Inflation, rising energy costs and the ongoing impacts of UK austerity, Covid and Brexit, along with rising demand, means the finite funding available is worth less in real terms but is required to deliver more.”