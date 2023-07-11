NHS Fife A&E weekly waiting times among worst in Scotland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
NHS Fife A&E weekly waiting times among worst in Scotland

Just 65% of NHS Fife patients were seen within the four hour target set by the Scottish Government according to the latest data.

By Alexandra Baff and Alasdair Clark
NHS Fife A&E department, Kirkcaldy
The accident and emergency department at Victoria Hospital in Fife. Image: Steve Brown.

NHS Fife’s compliance with A&E waiting time targets was one of the worst in Scotland, according to the latest statistics.

In the seven days leading up to July 2 just 65% of patients were seen with four hours, well below the government-set target of 95% – and down 5% on the previous week.

Only two health boards – NHS Forth Valley and NHS Lanarkshire – recorded worse results.

Of the 1,365 people who attended a Fife emergency department across the week, 895 were seen within four hours.

A total of 470 people waited longer than four hours, while 75 waited more than eight hours.

NHS Scotland data also shows six patients in the Kingdom waited longer than 12 hours.

Alex Rowley, MSP for Mid Scotland and Fife, said: “I know that frontline staff at A&E and indeed the hospitals in general are absolutely run off their feet.

“It comes back to this whole approach to health and social care, because if that’s the issue within A&E that backs up into the hospital itself and then backs out into the community.”

Alex Rowley MSP Mid Scotland and Fife
Alex Rowley MSP.

He added: “The problem isn’t necessarily in A&E, the problem is often sitting out in the community.

“That results in bed blocking because people can’t get out, therefore A&E can’t move people through. It’s a whole system approach.

“So we need to fix social care and I’m afraid the government have completely failed to even demonstrate that they understand the issues within social care, never mind fix it.”

NHS Fife said weekly fluctuations in its performance are not uncommon.

Miriam Watts, general manager for emergency care, said they always aimed to provide patients with the best possible care.

Rise in Fife A&E attendances

“In recent weeks greater numbers of people have required admission to hospital than in January, when respiratory viruses are often at their peak,” she said.

Despite a rise in attendances, Ms Watts added that there had been a “sustained improvement” in waiting times, with the health board often outperforming the national average.

She added: “Our hospitals remain incredibly busy and we continue to do all we can to provide patients with a high standard of care, while ensuring they remain in A&E no longer than is absolutely necessary.”

A Scottish Government spokesman said: “Performance against the four hour target has stabilised.

“However, we know performance is not where it needs to be and we are working closely with the health boards facing the greatest challenges in A&E to drive down waiting times and improve services for patients and staff.”

