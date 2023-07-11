Jim Goodwin on Dundee United striker search as Tannadice transfer push continues

Jim Goodwin has confirmed that Dundee United are keen to snap up a traditional centre-forward following the departure of Steven Fletcher this summer.

United boss Goodwin has urged Tony Watt to replicate 2019/20 Lawrence Shankland by hitting the Championship goal trail upon his return from ankle surgery.

The precocious Rory MacLeod and fellow teenager Miller Thomson make up the Tangerines’ attacking pool, while Glenn Middleton can also operate as a striker.

However, Goodwin acknowledges that Fletcher’s exit has left the Tannadice outfit with a void of physicality in the final third as they prepare for a bruising Championship campaign.

United have been strongly linked with Christian Doidge, who is currently in Marbella with Hibernian and weighing up his own options, with first-team opportunities likely to be scarce under Lee Johnson.

“I do think the forward areas are an area where we need to strengthen,” Goodwin told DUTV.

“We’ve got young Rory MacLeod and Miller Thomson, who both played 45 minutes each (against Motherwell) and they each have their own, individual qualities.

“But I’m sure neither would mind me saying, they are not the physical, No.9 striker like we had in Steven Fletcher last year.

“That is certainly something we need to look at, and we are continuously. Between myself and Luigi (Capuano), the chief executive, we are working tirelessly behind the scenes to find that right type of player.

“We could have signed a number of players in that position but we want to make sure the one we bring in is of real quality; not only be able to hold the ball up and win aerial battles, but someone who will get on the end of crosses.”

Goodwin was speaking in the aftermath of United’s 1-0 defeat against Motherwell at Tannadice, during which Conor Wilkinson notched the only goal of the game.