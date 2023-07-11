Jim Goodwin on Dundee United striker search as Tannadice transfer push continues

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Jim Goodwin on Dundee United striker search as Tannadice transfer push continues

The United boss is keen to add physicality and goals to his attack

By Alan Temple
Jim Goodwin, Dundee United manager, pictured at Tannadice
Goodwin remains on the search for attacking power. Image: SNS

Jim Goodwin has confirmed that Dundee United are keen to snap up a traditional centre-forward following the departure of Steven Fletcher this summer.

United boss Goodwin has urged Tony Watt to replicate 2019/20 Lawrence Shankland by hitting the Championship goal trail upon his return from ankle surgery.

The precocious Rory MacLeod and fellow teenager Miller Thomson make up the Tangerines’ attacking pool, while Glenn Middleton can also operate as a striker.

However, Goodwin acknowledges that Fletcher’s exit has left the Tannadice outfit with a void of physicality in the final third as they prepare for a bruising Championship campaign.

United have been strongly linked with Christian Doidge, who is currently in Marbella with Hibernian and weighing up his own options, with first-team opportunities likely to be scarce under Lee Johnson. 

Tony Watt celebrates a goal for Dundee United against St Johnstone
Goodwin has backed Watt to be a big player for United. Image: SNS

“I do think the forward areas are an area where we need to strengthen,” Goodwin told DUTV.  

“We’ve got young Rory MacLeod and Miller Thomson, who both played 45 minutes each (against Motherwell) and they each have their own, individual qualities.

“But I’m sure neither would mind me saying, they are not the physical, No.9 striker like we had in Steven Fletcher last year.

“That is certainly something we need to look at, and we are continuously. Between myself and Luigi (Capuano), the chief executive, we are working tirelessly behind the scenes to find that right type of player.

Steven Fletcher celebrates scoring a goal for Dundee United at Tannadice
Steven Fletcher scored 10 goals in a struggling United side and leaves a notable void. Image: SNS

“We could have signed a number of players in that position but we want to make sure the one we bring in is of real quality; not only be able to hold the ball up and win aerial battles, but someone who will get on the end of crosses.”

Goodwin was speaking in the aftermath of United’s 1-0 defeat against Motherwell at Tannadice, during which Conor Wilkinson notched the only goal of the game. 

More from Dundee United

Conor Wilkinson is pictured at Fir Park, Motherwell.
Dundee United lose out to Motherwell as new signings make Tannadice bow
Jack Walton celebrates while between the sticks for Barnsley
'World is his oyster': Meet Jack Walton — Dundee United's new No.1 who was…
Jim Goodwin on Dundee United striker search as Tannadice transfer push continues
LEE WILKIE: This season could be REAL breakthrough for young Dundee United attackers
Ross Docherty during a press call at Dundee United's St Andrews training ground
Ross Docherty reveals cause of pre-season black eye as Dundee United enforcer welcomes title…
Ollie Denham in action for Cardiff
Dundee United snap up former Manchester United kid Ollie Denham
Jack Walton in action for Barnsley
Dundee United sign goalkeeper Jack Walton on loan from Luton Town
Duncan Ferguson hit the headlines on and off the field during his playing days.
Duncan Ferguson’s Dundee United goodbye: From bar brawls to British record transfer
Aziz Behich poses during a Dundee United press call at Tannadice
Aziz Behich Dundee United future addressed as pre-season absence is explained
Declan Glass.
Declan Glass stunner secures pre-season victory for Dundee United
Tony Watt in action for Dundee United
Tony Watt challenged to emulate Lawrence Shankland's Dundee United impact after apology for 'naive'…