Tony Watt challenged to emulate Lawrence Shankland’s Dundee United impact after apology for ‘naive’ comments

Watt is going to be a main man for Jim Goodwin this season

By Alan Temple
Tony Watt in action for Dundee United
Tony Watt in action for Dundee United. Image: SNS

Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin has challenged Tony Watt to replicate the goalscoring heroics of Lawrence Shankland and fire the Tangerines back to the Premiership.

Although contracted to the Tannadice outfit until the summer of 2025, Watt’s United future appeared to be in serious doubt after spending the second half of last season on loan with St Mirren.

However, Goodwin has made it clear that he sees the former Celtic, Hearts and Motherwell marksman as his primary striker in the coming campaign, insisting he is “lucky” to have a player of Watt’s calibre to call upon.

Indeed, he reckons Watt can have the same impact in the second tier as Shankland, who notched 29 goals in 33 games as United claimed the 2019/20 Championship crown.

Lawrence Shankland celebrates a goal for Dundee United
Shankland, now of Hearts, was a goal machine at United in the second tier. Image: SNS

“When you think back to the last time Dundee United got out of this division with [Lawrence] Shankland up front, that’s what we are looking for from Tony Watt,” explained Goodwin.

“Yes, they are different players and have different strengths, but for me to have a player of Tony’s quality — with the level he has performed at — available in the Championship makes me a lucky manager.

“He sees this as a great opportunity to show the United fans the reason why he was brought to the club in the first place. I think, with the players we have in the team and the chances we’ll create, Tony should score goals.

“Tony recognises that last season was a disappointment for him, on a personal level and as a club. He wants to be the main man, lead the line for Dundee United and try to be the top scorer in the Championship.”

Bubbly

And Goodwin believes Watt will relish the spotlight of being United’s first-choice centre-forward, having been largely utilised in wide areas since arriving from Motherwell in a six-figure deal 18 months ago.

He has scored five goals in 40 outings, to date.

“I think all forward players have that ego and like to be the centre of attraction,” continued Goodwin. “I don’t mind that.

Tony is a very good character around the place. He’s very bubbly; what you see is what you get.

“There’s no harm in having different characteristics in the dressing room — as long as he stays away from my door and doesn’t pester me!”

Naive

Watt’s impending key role for United is a far cry from his comments while on loan at St Mirren, which appeared to hint at a permanent exit after falling out of favour under previous boss Liam Fox.

Speaking on April 7, he noted, “I love it at St Mirren and I’d love to come back”.

Tony Watt in action against St Mirren, for whom he would later play
Watt, right, in action against St Mirren, for whom he would later play. Image: SNS

“Tony’s problem is maybe the same as mine sometimes: you speak too much,” smiled Goodwin. “You say things that, in hindsight, you later think, “I shouldn’t have said that”.

“I think some of his comments while on loan at St Mirren were a little naive and I’ve said that to him. He agrees and apologised. We (at United) didn’t need that at that particular time. But that’s water under the bridge.

“All our supporters need to know is that Tony is really on board with what we are trying to do and is fully focused on the season ahead.”

Watt is currently recovering from ankle surgery and “is ahead of schedule”, Goodwin confirmed.

Meanwhile, United host Queen of the South in a behind closed doors friendly on Saturday.

