Tony Watt declares ‘I know where I’ll be’ next season amid Dundee United uncertainty

Watt has a contract until the summer of 2025.

By Alan Temple
Tony Watt applauds Dundee United fans. Image: SNS

Tony Watt has declared “I know where I’ll be” next season as uncertainty abounds regarding his Dundee United future.

The experienced striker has a contract with the Tannadice club until the summer of 2025.

However, he spent the second half of last season on loan with St Mirren, scoring one goal in 11 outings before an ankle injury ended his campaign prematurely.

I know where I’ll be and I’ll be giving my all.

Tony Watt

Watt has undergone surgery to remedy the issue and now faces a race against time to be fit for the tail-end of pre-season.

He tweeted: “I just wanna say a massive thanks to @saintmirrenfc for the last few months.

“It ended in surgery but what a joy it’s been playing for the club and I can only thank the players and fans for accepting me.

“Genuinely one the best groups I’ve been involved in and it was a pleasure every single day.

“Now it’s time to rest rehab and recover and get back 100% for next season. I know where I’ll be and I’ll be giving my all.”

Out of favour

Watt joined United in January 2022 following a blistering period with Motherwell. He has notched five goals in 40 outings for the Tangerines.

Watt, left, on crutches following his injury. Image: SNS

However, he fell out of favour under Liam Fox, later lamenting his treatment and stating, “I love it at St Mirren and I’d love to come back”.

United boss Jim Goodwin, meanwhile, has made it clear that he “won’t be difficult to deal with” if any player wishes to “rip up” a contract in the face of a campaign in the Championship.

