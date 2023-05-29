The contract length of every Dundee United player as summer dilemma looms large

Jim Goodwin was focused and forthright after watching Dundee United slip to a 3-2 defeat against Motherwell.

It was the result that rubber-stamped the Tangerines’ descent into the Scottish Championship.

And the straight-talking Irishman immediately offered to “rip up” the contract of any United star who doesn’t fancy a crack at the second tier.

And the truth is: he may need some players to take him up on that candid suggestion.

The Tannadice club are in desperate need of a summer rebuild; a change of personnel and mentality following a series of meek capitulations this term. They conceded 70 Premiership goals on their way to finishing bottom.

But in order to facilitate the necessary changes, Goodwin needs wiggle room. And United’s penchant for dishing out two-year deals has made that a challenging prospect.

While the likes of skipper Ryan Edwards, Peter Pawlett, Ian Harkes and Liam Smith are among the senior players who are out of contract this summer, many more are tied up until 2024.

In the case of Tony Watt, whose future would ordinarily seem in doubt after a spell on loan at St Mirren; he has a deal until the summer of 2025.

Courier Sport outlines the contractual situations of United’s squad — with the exception of youngsters who are yet to make their mark on the senior side — below.

Out of contract this summer:

Ryan Edwards

Ian Harkes

Liam Smith

Peter Pawlett

Jack Newman

Finn Robson

Darren Watson

Loick Ayina (on loan, returns to Huddersfield)

Jamie McGrath (on loan, returns to Wigan Athletic)

Contracted until 2024

Mark Birighitti

Carljohan Eriksson

Aziz Behich

Flynn Duffy

Kieran Freeman

Ross Graham

Scott McMann

Charlie Mulgrew

Mathew Cudjoe

Declan Glass

Dylan Levitt

Arnaud Djoum

Archie Meekison

Chris Mochrie

Ilmari Niskanen

Craig Sibbald

Miller Thomson

Logan Chalmers

Sadat Anaku

Steven Fletcher

Contracted until 2025

Kai Fotheringham

Glenn Middleton

Rory MacLeod

Tony Watt