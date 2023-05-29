Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

The contract length of every Dundee United player as summer dilemma looms large

Jim Goodwin may need players to take him up on the 'rip it up' offer

Dundee United players applaud the travelling support on Sunday. Image: SNS
By Alan Temple

Jim Goodwin was focused and forthright after watching Dundee United slip to a 3-2 defeat against Motherwell.

It was the result that rubber-stamped the Tangerines’ descent into the Scottish Championship.

And the straight-talking Irishman immediately offered to “rip up” the contract of any United star who doesn’t fancy a crack at the second tier.

And the truth is: he may need some players to take him up on that candid suggestion.

Goodwin was candid in his post-match message. Image: SNS

The Tannadice club are in desperate need of a summer rebuild; a change of personnel and mentality following a series of meek capitulations this term. They conceded 70 Premiership goals on their way to finishing bottom.

But in order to facilitate the necessary changes, Goodwin needs wiggle room. And United’s penchant for dishing out two-year deals has made that a challenging prospect.

While the likes of skipper Ryan Edwards, Peter Pawlett, Ian Harkes and Liam Smith are among the senior players who are out of contract this summer, many more are tied up until 2024.

In the case of Tony Watt, whose future would ordinarily seem in doubt after a spell on loan at St Mirren; he has a deal until the summer of 2025.

Watt has a deal until 2025. Image: SNS

Courier Sport outlines the contractual situations of United’s squad — with the exception of youngsters who are yet to make their mark on the senior side — below.

Out of contract this summer:

Ryan Edwards
Ian Harkes
Liam Smith
Peter Pawlett
Jack Newman
Finn Robson
Darren Watson

Loick Ayina (on loan, returns to Huddersfield)
Jamie McGrath (on loan, returns to Wigan Athletic)

Contracted until 2024

Mark Birighitti
Carljohan Eriksson
Aziz Behich
Flynn Duffy
Kieran Freeman
Ross Graham
Scott McMann
Charlie Mulgrew
Mathew Cudjoe
Declan Glass
Dylan Levitt
Arnaud Djoum
Archie Meekison
Chris Mochrie
Ilmari Niskanen
Craig Sibbald
Miller Thomson
Logan Chalmers
Sadat Anaku
Steven Fletcher

Contracted until 2025

Kai Fotheringham
Glenn Middleton
Rory MacLeod
Tony Watt

[[title]]

[[text]]

