The story of Dundee United’s 1994 Scottish Cup parade

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee United
Dundee United

The story of Dundee United’s 1994 Scottish Cup parade

The team were met by 20,000 supporters when they returned with the trophy. Graeme Strachan
Graeme Strachan Graeme Strachan
Dundee United fans enjoyed splashing in the fountains and singing.
Party like it's 1994: Dundee United fans enjoyed splashing in the fountains and singing. Image: DC Thomson.

It was the party of all Scottish Cup parties.

Thousands of Dundee United fans saw their team win the famous trophy in 1994 – and thousands more welcomed them home.

The road to Hampden reached its climax against Rangers on May 21, after the Tangerines defeated Arbroath, Motherwell, Airdrie and Aberdeen.

United were given 12,000 tickets for the final.

Fans young and old travelled to Glasgow using every mode of transport available, including 60 buses with demand almost never-ending.

They were the lucky ones.

Dundee United supporters waving flags leaving from Tannadice to attend the 1994 Scottish Cup final.
Supporters leaving from Tannadice to attend the 1994 Scottish Cup final. Image: DC Thomson.

Those who didn’t manage to travel crowded in pubs to watch the final.

United were underdogs against a Rangers side going for a second consecutive treble.

History was not on their side.

United had appeared in six Scottish Cup finals and never won the competition.

How could they turn the tide?

A camel took the hump before Hampden match…

United fans are known as Arabs and Philip Martin and Dean Kettles went looking for good luck omens at Blair Drummond Safari Park.

They wore Arab garb and tried to become better acquainted with a camel.

However, the camel put the frighteners on the fans, slavering and spitting at them.

The Courier suggested if United showed the same kind of resilience in Glasgow they would be “well on the way to humbling league champions Rangers”.

Dundee United fans dressed up and standing next to a camel.
Dundee United fans dressed up and standing next to a camel. Image: DC Thomson.

Eight busloads of Arabs received a particularly warm reception when they enjoyed a pre-match karaoke and get-together at the Kilsyth Celtic Supporters’ Club.

Pubs, bars, hotels and social clubs were packed out.

Next stop: Hampden – and a day of destiny.

From the outset the Tannadice men played with a sharpness that unsettled their opponents.

Dundee United fans gather outside Hawkhill Tavern before heading to Glasgow.
Dundee United fans gather outside Hawkhill Tavern before heading to Glasgow. Image: DC Thomson.

United were worthy winners and the strike that earned Craig Brewster legend status at Tannadice was the very least they deserved.

The moment Maurice Malpas lifted the trophy after the 1-0 victory ranks alongside the winning of the Premier League in 1983 and League Cup wins in 1979 and 1980.

Ivan Golac masterminded United to their first Scottish Cup triumph.

He became the darling of the United support.

United supporters were still going strong

The celebrations were in full swing after the match.

The Arabs marched along the streets singing and dancing, including a man who had taken all his clothes off bar his trainers and United boxer shorts.

Other supporters hugged and kissed each other as the victory started to sink in.

Because of the past disappointments, United fans probably enjoyed the occasion more than supporters of other clubs would have.

For this was United’s day.

Deacon Blue singer Ricky Ross was among the Arabs at Hampden.
Deacon Blue singer Ricky Ross was among the Arabs at Hampden. Image: DC Thomson.

lain Ferguson from Polepark said: “This has turned into one of the greatest days of my life – apart from my wedding, of course.

“I’ve waited a long time for this to happen and I’m going to celebrate and then celebrate some more.”

Graeme Anderson from Barnhill said: “I can hardly believe it.

“It will probably be next week before it all sinks in.

“Thanks go to Ivan and his boys.

“I hope they realise what this win means to us.”

Later that evening, with the party still in full flow, Fat Sams and the Mardi Gras were chock-a-block, as were all the pubs in Dundee.

Fans celebrating in the City Square fountains.
Fans celebrating in the City Square fountains. Image: DC Thomson.

United’s players took part in a trophy parade the following day.

There were emotional scenes after 20 years of hurt.

The United team was piped through the city centre on an open-top bus to enjoy the well-deserved plaudits.

They were met by a sea of tangerine in glorious sunshine.

Simply the Best boomed over City Square

A Courier reporter was on the bus as they rode home to a tremendous reception.

He said: “Carrying the cup home on the open-air bus, bathed in sunshine, the players, manager and their families couldn’t contain their delight as 20,000 fans cheered, sang and cried for the men who delivered the result the city so desperately wanted.

“The route from the Stakis Earl Grey Hotel to City Square was lined by thousands of fans eager to congratulate the tangerine dream team who ended the Hampden hoodoo with impressive skill and tenacity in Glasgow on Saturday.

United fans take up every vantage point available, including on top of a bus stop
United fans take up every vantage point available. Image: DC Thomson.

“Perched precariously atop bus shelters and phone boxes, dangling from windows and hanging from trees, the United support cheered and shouted as Ivan and his merry men made their way through Marketgait and in to High Street.

“Celebrations turned to carnival when a throng of young fans formed a conga to accompany the bus from High Street to City Square.

“Cries of ‘Well done, boys!’ and ‘Congratulations!’ rang from every window, doorway and street corner as one by one the team hoisted the cup high.”

A sea of tangerine greeted the returning heroes to Dundee's City Square
A sea of tangerine greeted the returning heroes. Image: DC Thomson.

The bus stopped at City Square to huge cheers.

The United party emerged from it to the tune of Simply the Best by Tina Turner.

The players and officials managed to navigate the steps to take a bow from the balcony of the City Chambers.

Dundee United boss Ivan Golac ‘almost speechless’

Many fans looked a little worse for wear.

Policewomen danced with bleary-eyed supporters who had spent the night celebrating.

Some uniformed officers even produced cameras to record their own moment of football history as Golac raised the trophy above his head.

A police officer joins in the fun with the jubilant Arabs.
A police officer joins in the fun with the jubilant Arabs. Image: DC Thomson.

Golac told the ecstatic crowd: “I’m almost speechless.

“I’m sure that we will all enjoy the cup that we won yesterday and we intend to keep it here for a very long time as well.”

Golac said he was aware of the strange history of the Scottish Cup and Dundee.

The trophy was said to have been cursed, never to return to the city after being displayed in an undertaker’s window after Dundee won it in 1910.

Maurice Malpas holds the Scottish Cup as he celebrates with United supporters.
Maurice Malpas celebrates with United supporters. Image: DC Thomson.

The occasion created an atmosphere for the whole family to enjoy.

As one fan said: “Isn’t it a shame we can’t win the cup every season?”

It was late into the afternoon before the party began to die down.

Tangerine and black flags were flying at full mast all over the city for days to come.

Every vantage point was taken by United fans. Image: DC Thomson.

There were lots of sore heads and hoarse throats on Monday morning.

All would probably agree that it was worth it.

The legend of Robert the Bruce

The Courier leader column summed up the experience of a weekend like no other.

“Few victories have been acclaimed by the fans with more pride or greater outpouring of raw emotion than Dundee United’s Scottish Cup final triumph after so many unsuccessful attempts.

“If there was one difference between the teams that reflected a deserved scoreline it was in the hunger United displayed.

“They were not going to be denied.

Dundee United fans with banners and scarves in the city centre
United supporters enjoyed the weekend when they won the cup. Image: DC Thomson.

“Is the story of Bruce and his spider still told in history lessons?

“Never giving up, tenacity, mental strength – these were fully deployed by Maurice Malpas and his team.”

More from Dundee United

Tony Watt praised the impact of Jim Goodwin at Dundee United. Image: SNS.
Tony Watt backs 'top manager' Jim Goodwin to get Dundee United in Premiership shape
Louis Moult will be a Dundee United player next season. Image: Dundee United FC
Dundee United cement Louis Moult contract extension as hit man declares decision to stay…
New Rapid Bucharest manager Neil Lennon (left) has been linked with a move for Dundee United's Ross Graham (right). Images: SNS
Reports in Romania link Neil Lennon's Rapid Bucharest with swoop for Dundee United star
The Scottish Cup winning Dundee United squad in 1994
Dundee United's Scottish Cup heroes of 1994 in their own words: Horse racing, 'booting…
A delighted Craig Sibbald after making it 5-0 to Dundee United
LEE WILKIE: Summer signs are good for Dundee United after Craig Sibbald contract boost…
Jerren Nixon holds the Scottish Cup aloft
EXCLUSIVE: Jerren Nixon on Deep Heat in his socks, Dundee United win that felt…
Natasha Bruce battles for possession for Dundee United
Dundee United women tee up SWPL survival shootout despite Motherwell defeat: 'We'll be ready!'
Dundee United's Glenn Middleton.
Glenn Middleton reveals family factor that made Dundee United title win extra poignant
4
Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin (left) and Dundee counterpart Tony Docherty (right) are both in need of new players. Images: SNS
JIM SPENCE: Dundee and Dundee United could be shopping in same market for summer…
53
Ross Docherty lifts the Championship trophy after Dundee United hammered his former club
Dundee United ace named 'most impactful' Championship player – and it's not Louis Moult…
3

Conversation