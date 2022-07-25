Perthshire holiday park business plans growth to mark anniversary

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Business

Perthshire holiday park business plans growth to mark anniversary

By Gavin Harper
July 25 2022, 5.55am
Rachel Wood Dishington with her parents Margaret Wood and Colin Wood and sisters Sarah Wood MacGregor and Kirsty Wood Thomson.
Rachel Wood Dishington with her parents Margaret Wood and Colin Wood and sisters Sarah Wood MacGregor and Kirsty Wood Thomson.

A family-run Perthshire business that has grown to more than 100 staff is toasting four decades of success.

The family owned and operated company was founded by Colin and Margaret Wood, and has its head office in Blairgowrie.

The couple moved from Eyemouth, where Mr Wood owned the caravan park with his family, to open Blairgowrie Holiday Park.

Four decades on, it remains a family affair, with the couple’s three daughters now heavily involved in the day-to-day running of the business.

Rachel, Kirsty and Sarah, as well as Sarah’s husband Calum and Kirsty’s husband Bruce all currently work in the family firm.

Colin Wood and his daughters, who are all now involved in the business.
Colin Wood and his daughters, who are all now involved in the business.

Sarah Wood MacGregor, their youngest daughter, is director of sales and marketing.

She said: “I’ve worked in the business since I was a teenager. I went to university before coming back in full-time and I took over as a manager when we purchased Deeside in 2008.

“We were there for about 10 years and I’m now director of sales and marketing.

“My older sister Rachel was first to come back after she did her business degree at Abertay.

“She was followed by Kirsty, and we all have our own department now.

The running of six holiday parks keeps the Wood family busy.

“Mum and dad are still actively involved, though trying to take things a bit easier..”

From its beginnings at Blairgowrie, the family firm expanded over the years.

In 1994, it purchased Lomond Woods Holiday Park, and in 2000 its second Perthshire venture, Corriefodly Holiday Park.

Deeside Holiday Park in Aberdeenshire was acquired in 2008 before a pair of Stirlingshire parks over the past 12 years.

The company now has almost 500 holiday homeowners, 130 self-catering lodges, caravan holiday homes, ensuite glamping and camping pods.

The next generation of Wood Leisure? Colin Wood with his five-year-old granddaughter Skye.
The next generation of Wood Leisure? Colin Wood with his five-year-old granddaughter Skye.

“It’s fabulous to see the business grow,” Sarah, 37, said.

“We’ve been through some highs and lows.

“It’s amazing what we’ve achieved over 40 years and to see how far we’ve come, especially from when mum and dad started out.

“They’ve had a lot of ambition to get to where they are.”

Closing parks because of Covid

Some of the more difficult times came during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The parks were all forced to close and the majority of staff furloughed. Usually busy holiday parks were transformed overnight.

Wood Leisure’s six holiday parks were closed overnight when Covid-19 hit in March 2020.

Sarah added: “It was exceptionally emotional.

“We’d never shut the parks and seeing them empty was eerie.

“It was really challenging but we had to keep looking forward. We invested in technology and our teams to ensure we were able to re-open safely whilst being ready for the future.”

Business bouncing back

And on reopening, business boomed thanks to a surge in staycation holidays last summer.

The firm now employs about 120 workers across its six parks.

“Last year was a fantastic year,” she said.

“We have a really strong core of regular customers and they’ve been really supportive. Staycation had a big boom which was fabulous for us.”

Looking after sales and marketing is a far cry from Sarah’s first jobs on the park.

“We lived on the park when I was child. It was just a big playground for me.

Rachel and Kirsty Wood on their bikes as teenagers at Blairgowrie Holiday Park.
Rachel and Kirsty Wood on their bikes as teenagers at Blairgowrie Holiday Park.

“I used to price sweets in the shop, then I got into housekeeping.

“We’ve all been very hands on. It makes you really appreciate all the roles and the team effort involved to make the parks successful.

But working as part of a close-knit family business can be difficult at times.

“We’re really close. We holiday together, spend Christmas together. We really try to make sure when we have family time, it’s not work time.

“It has its good days and its more challenging ones.”

They have plans for further investment in the parks and to grow the business started more than four decades ago.

‘They’ve put so much into it’

But they also want to do their parents proud.

“Mum and dad have a lot of knowledge and experience. They are always available for advice.

“We want to do them proud – they’ve put so much into it.”

Margaret and Colin Wood
Margaret and Colin Wood started the business more than 40 years ago.

And their efforts were rewarded recently as Blairgowrie won Best Holiday Park in Scotland at Scottish Hospitality Awards.

Mr Wood said: “I am delighted that Rachel, Kirsty, and Sarah, having grown up on the parks, have each returned to take their place within the family business.

“They continue to uphold our family values for the parks, whilst bringing fresh innovative ideas to take the company forward.”

More from the Business section

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]