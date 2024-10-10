Will Ferry’s Ireland dream assessed as Dundee United boss makes Richard Odada prediction

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Will Ferry’s Ireland dream assessed as Dundee United boss makes Richard Odada prediction

Jim Goodwin hopes Ferry can realise his international aspirations with United.

In-form: Dundee United's flying wingback Will Ferry
In-form: Dundee United's flying wingback Will Ferry. Image: SNS
By Alan Temple

Another Ireland squad announced.

Once again, Will Ferry is conspicuous by his absence.

The Dundee United flyer has enjoyed a sensational start to his Tannadice career and – in a conversation that includes the likes of Declan Gallagher and Ross Graham – could reasonably be considered the club’s top performer.

A former U/19 and U/21 internationalist, Ferry has made no secret of his desire to use his summer switch to Scotland as a springboard to senior recognition for the boys in green.

However, new boss Heimir Hallgrimsson has stuck with 32-year-old Robbie Brady at left wingback, with Liam Scales able to cover within the squad, for upcoming games against Finland and Greece. Ferry will need to remain patient.

Jim Goodwin speaking at a Dundee United press conference
Goodwin is advocating for Ferry Image: SNS

But the Tangerines’ wide-man can rest assured that Goodwin – long-time friend and former teammate of Ireland No2 John O’Shea – is keeping the decision-makers abreast of Ferry’s form.

A transitional period for Ireland

Asked whether he foresees Ferry ultimately receiving the call, Goodwin, capped once for Ireland, said: “I hope so.

“Ireland are in a transitional period with the new manager, and we spoke to Will about that. We highlighted that in the summer.

Dundee United's Will Ferry, No.11, in full flow for Ireland U/21s against Wales, going past an opponent with the ball
Ferry, No.11, in full flow for Ireland U/21s against Wales. Image: Shutterstock.

“He has a far better chance of breaking into that full international team playing in Scotland opposed to playing League One football in England.

“He recognised that and I’m sure it would be a very proud moment if the opportunity does arise.

“I have good contacts within the FAI (Football Association of Ireland) – people who are working close to the senior team. I am constantly updating them and keeping them in the loop.

“They are aware of the good progress these boys (Emmanuel Adegboyega and Ferry) are making.”

Ferry ‘a breath of fresh air’

While Ferry’s impact is visible via the eye-test, Goodwin emphasised that his underlying numbers are similarly impressive – painting him as one of the prime Premiership performers in his position.

Will Ferry in action against St Mirren at the weekend
Ferry in action against St Mirren at the weekend. Image: SNS

“Will has been one of the outstanding left-backs and wingbacks in Scotland, when you look at his data,” said Goodwin. “On the platforms we use, he is in the top three for his position in the league.

“That tells you how well he is doing. He has been a breath of fresh air since he has come to the club. Everybody can see why we brought him here and hopefully he can continue his development.”

Goodwin: Odada will be ‘very important’

One player who IS on international duty in the coming week is scarcely seen midfielder Richard Odada.

The towering Kenyan is likely to get a couple of valuable 90 minutes under his belt – a double-header against continental powerhouse Cameroon on Friday and Monday – after making two fleeting appearances since joining the Terrors in the summer.

He is currently behind Ross Docherty, Craig Sibbald, David Babunski and Vicko Sevelj in the pecking order for the engine room – but Goodwin has confidently predicted that Odada will be “very important” as the campaign progresses.

Dundee United midfielder Richard Odada with his arms folded
Odada has had little chance to impress to date. Image: SNS

“We haven’t had a great deal of need or requirement to make wholesale changes,” added Goodwin.

“But we are really pleased with how Richard is doing.

“He is a good player, and I think he will be very important for us this season. Even if you look forward to that Christmas period, we have seven (games) in the space of 21 days.

“The squad is going to be tested at that point and all these players are all going to have to be ready to play a part when that festive period comes along. In the meantime, we have just been trying to keep as much consistency as we can.”

Conversation