Will Ferry’s Ireland dream assessed as Dundee United boss makes Richard Odada prediction

Another Ireland squad announced.

Once again, Will Ferry is conspicuous by his absence.

The Dundee United flyer has enjoyed a sensational start to his Tannadice career and – in a conversation that includes the likes of Declan Gallagher and Ross Graham – could reasonably be considered the club’s top performer.

A former U/19 and U/21 internationalist, Ferry has made no secret of his desire to use his summer switch to Scotland as a springboard to senior recognition for the boys in green.

However, new boss Heimir Hallgrimsson has stuck with 32-year-old Robbie Brady at left wingback, with Liam Scales able to cover within the squad, for upcoming games against Finland and Greece. Ferry will need to remain patient.

But the Tangerines’ wide-man can rest assured that Goodwin – long-time friend and former teammate of Ireland No2 John O’Shea – is keeping the decision-makers abreast of Ferry’s form.

A transitional period for Ireland

Asked whether he foresees Ferry ultimately receiving the call, Goodwin, capped once for Ireland, said: “I hope so.

“Ireland are in a transitional period with the new manager, and we spoke to Will about that. We highlighted that in the summer.

“He has a far better chance of breaking into that full international team playing in Scotland opposed to playing League One football in England.

“He recognised that and I’m sure it would be a very proud moment if the opportunity does arise.

“I have good contacts within the FAI (Football Association of Ireland) – people who are working close to the senior team. I am constantly updating them and keeping them in the loop.

“They are aware of the good progress these boys (Emmanuel Adegboyega and Ferry) are making.”

Ferry ‘a breath of fresh air’

While Ferry’s impact is visible via the eye-test, Goodwin emphasised that his underlying numbers are similarly impressive – painting him as one of the prime Premiership performers in his position.

“Will has been one of the outstanding left-backs and wingbacks in Scotland, when you look at his data,” said Goodwin. “On the platforms we use, he is in the top three for his position in the league.

“That tells you how well he is doing. He has been a breath of fresh air since he has come to the club. Everybody can see why we brought him here and hopefully he can continue his development.”

Goodwin: Odada will be ‘very important’

One player who IS on international duty in the coming week is scarcely seen midfielder Richard Odada.

The towering Kenyan is likely to get a couple of valuable 90 minutes under his belt – a double-header against continental powerhouse Cameroon on Friday and Monday – after making two fleeting appearances since joining the Terrors in the summer.

He is currently behind Ross Docherty, Craig Sibbald, David Babunski and Vicko Sevelj in the pecking order for the engine room – but Goodwin has confidently predicted that Odada will be “very important” as the campaign progresses.

“We haven’t had a great deal of need or requirement to make wholesale changes,” added Goodwin.

“But we are really pleased with how Richard is doing.

“He is a good player, and I think he will be very important for us this season. Even if you look forward to that Christmas period, we have seven (games) in the space of 21 days.

“The squad is going to be tested at that point and all these players are all going to have to be ready to play a part when that festive period comes along. In the meantime, we have just been trying to keep as much consistency as we can.”