Emmanuel Adegboyega reveals the Paisley premonition that came true for Dundee United

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Emmanuel Adegboyega reveals the Paisley premonition that came true for Dundee United

Adegboyega opened his account for the Tangerines against St Mirren.

Dundee United's Emmanuel Adegboyega makes no mistake
Adegboyega makes no mistake. Image: SNS
By Alan Temple

Emmanuel Adegboyega seemed an unlikely match-winner for Dundee United – but the Tannadice loan star KNEW he would ripple the net against St Mirren.

The Irish youngster pounced in the second period to open his account for the Tangerines and secure a hard-fought 1-0 triumph in Paisley.

And the close-range header saw a pre-match prophecy come to fruition, having told United teammate David Babunski that he would hit the target against the Buddies.

The goal sparked bedlam in the away end as Adegboyega celebrated with the delirious Arabs.

Emmanuel Adegboyega celebrates in front of the delirious Arabs.
Adegboyega celebrates in front of the delirious Arabs. Image: SNS

“It was a special moment, especially as it was the winner – it felt so surreal,” said Adegboyega. “I did feel like a goal was going to come on Saturday.

“I told David Babunski that I was going to score, so I’m glad I was able to make it happen.

When confidence is flowing through you, sometimes you just have a feeling.”

A grilling from Goodwin

And did Adegboyega remain as certain he would score after swiping at fresh air in the first period, passing up a gilt-edged opportunity to break the deadlock from three yards out?

Emmanuel Adegboyega and centre-back teammate Declan Gallagher
Adegboyega and centre-back teammate Declan Gallagher. Image: SNS

He smiled: “Of course! Things like that happen in the game and you just need to move on and not think about it.

“The gaffer did give me a bit of a grilling at half-time – “how are you missing that?”

“But you’ve just got to look to the second half. Go again, and try to get that goal. And it came.

“You can’t just let one moment hang over your whole performance. If that happens, you move on quickly and get ready for the next thing, and all the different scenarios in the game. It’s gone.”

Adegboyega: The sky’s the limit for United

As well as hitting the goal trail, Adegboyega turned in another fine defensive display – in keeping with every man in tangerine – to secure a clean sheet.

He has helped the Terrors to four shutouts in his eight appearances for the club.

And with his rapport with Declan Gallagher and Ross Graham strengthening by the week, the Norwich City prospect can see the development in his game.

Emmanuel Adegboyega takes the acclaim of his Dundee United teammates
Adegboyega takes the acclaim of his teammates. Image: SNS

“Definitely, I am improving,” he continued. “I believe the best way you can improve is by playing week-in, week-out in a top division with good players around you.

“Coming in straight away to play at Ross County was a whole different experience for me but since then, I’ve just tried to get a run of games, gain the trust of my teammates and the manager.

“I feel like I’m getting better all the time.”

United have lost just one Premiership fixture this season – against Rangers – and boast a four-point lead over 6th place St Mirren, having played a game less. A perfect platform for the remainder of the campaign.

So, how high can the newly-promoted Tangerines aim?

“If we keep doing what we are doing, continue to remain level-headed and do the right things, then the sky is the limit,” he added. “Anything can happen.”

More from Dundee United

Emmanuel Adegboyega's strike sparked delirium in the away end
4 Dundee United talking points: Where unbeaten Premiership away start stands in record books…
Emmanuel Adegboyega celebrates in front of the delirious Arabs.
Emmanuel Adegboyega is Dundee United goal hero after half-time grilling – as Jim Goodwin…
9
Dundee United loan star Luca Stephenson meets the media
Luca Stephenson interview: Why Dundee United loan star drove 200 ‘lonely’ miles in silence
Craig Napier points to the spot deep into stoppage time
SFA panel delivers final verdict on 2 huge Dundee United VAR calls in Kilmarnock…
Dundee United's Ross Graham, left, celebrates his winning goal against St Mirren at Tannadice
St Mirren vs Dundee United lowdown: 'Enforced changes', head-to-head record and ref who sent…
Dundee United kid Jack Newman in action for Inverness
Could Inverness administration threat effect Jack Newman loan amid Dundee United break clause?
Paul Dixon in action for Dundee United.
Paul Dixon opens up on therapy sessions after feeling 'lost' as ex-Dundee United star…
Dundee United's Louis Moult in disbelief after being booked against Killie
Jim Goodwin on Louis Moult gesture that spoke volumes about Dundee United striker's attitude
Josh Mulligan takes on Spain at Tynecastle for Scotland U/21s. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA
5 Dundee, Dundee United and St Johnstone stars get Scotland U/21 call as Tayside…
Kristijan Trapanovski has been a hit with the Arabs.
Dundee United suffer Kristijan Trapanovski injury blow as Jim Goodwin opens up on 'very…

Conversation