Emmanuel Adegboyega reveals the Paisley premonition that came true for Dundee United

Emmanuel Adegboyega seemed an unlikely match-winner for Dundee United – but the Tannadice loan star KNEW he would ripple the net against St Mirren.

The Irish youngster pounced in the second period to open his account for the Tangerines and secure a hard-fought 1-0 triumph in Paisley.

And the close-range header saw a pre-match prophecy come to fruition, having told United teammate David Babunski that he would hit the target against the Buddies.

The goal sparked bedlam in the away end as Adegboyega celebrated with the delirious Arabs.

“It was a special moment, especially as it was the winner – it felt so surreal,” said Adegboyega. “I did feel like a goal was going to come on Saturday.

“I told David Babunski that I was going to score, so I’m glad I was able to make it happen.

“When confidence is flowing through you, sometimes you just have a feeling.”

A grilling from Goodwin

And did Adegboyega remain as certain he would score after swiping at fresh air in the first period, passing up a gilt-edged opportunity to break the deadlock from three yards out?

He smiled: “Of course! Things like that happen in the game and you just need to move on and not think about it.

“The gaffer did give me a bit of a grilling at half-time – “how are you missing that?”

“But you’ve just got to look to the second half. Go again, and try to get that goal. And it came.

“You can’t just let one moment hang over your whole performance. If that happens, you move on quickly and get ready for the next thing, and all the different scenarios in the game. It’s gone.”

Adegboyega: The sky’s the limit for United

As well as hitting the goal trail, Adegboyega turned in another fine defensive display – in keeping with every man in tangerine – to secure a clean sheet.

He has helped the Terrors to four shutouts in his eight appearances for the club.

And with his rapport with Declan Gallagher and Ross Graham strengthening by the week, the Norwich City prospect can see the development in his game.

“Definitely, I am improving,” he continued. “I believe the best way you can improve is by playing week-in, week-out in a top division with good players around you.

“Coming in straight away to play at Ross County was a whole different experience for me but since then, I’ve just tried to get a run of games, gain the trust of my teammates and the manager.

“I feel like I’m getting better all the time.”

United have lost just one Premiership fixture this season – against Rangers – and boast a four-point lead over 6th place St Mirren, having played a game less. A perfect platform for the remainder of the campaign.

So, how high can the newly-promoted Tangerines aim?

“If we keep doing what we are doing, continue to remain level-headed and do the right things, then the sky is the limit,” he added. “Anything can happen.”