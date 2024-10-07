Scott Fraser: Dundee’s big test of character

Scott Fraser can’t repeat what was said in the dressing-room at Dens Park on Saturday.

And there can be no repeat of the disastrous collapse at home to Kilmarnock either.

That’s the job over the next two weeks of training as the Dundee players stew over three points thrown away.

Down to 10 men, the Dark Blues led 2-0 with five minutes left on the clock but contrived to lose the contest.

A Killie goal on 86 minutes became two on 88 minutes and then three in stoppage time.

Instead of enjoying a welcome Premiership victory, big questions are now being asked of a talented Dundee side that have lost four matches on the trot.

“We talk about it in training, even in small-sided games, if your team concedes, don’t concede again,” Fraser said.

“Unfortunately for us, that’s what happened.

“I can’t repeat much of what was said [in the dressing-room].

“Listen we have standards but unfortunately at the moment there are little moments in games whether it is individual mistakes or just not switching on quick enough, we are being punished for it.

“I genuinely felt so comfortable.

“They were crossing the ball from 40 yards out and were shooting from 20/30 yards but I don’t think they hit the target once.

“We were happy with that but then we lost a poor goal, a poor second and a poor third.”

‘No-one is happy’

Despite the intense disappointment of the final nine minutes of Saturday’s clash, Fraser was keen to stress there is optimism around Dens Park.

And that the Dark Blues will turn things around.

“We lost and no-one is happy – trust me on that,” Fraser added.

“But we are not far away. I know that sounds stupid but we aren’t.

“I have watched a lot of games this season when I thought the move was going to happen – I watched the Hearts game and the Hibs game – and I thought we played really well.

“Obviously we won the Hearts game but then the Ross County game we were really poor.

“We probably should have won the St Mirren game at home and then last week against an Aberdeen team that have won 12 in a row, I thought we were the better side for large parts of it.

“On Saturday we were 1-0 up with 11v11 and then we went 2-0 up when we were down to 10 men. I thought our game plan was great.

“But if you don’t cut out the individual errors and defend as a team for the full 90 minutes then teams are going to punish you.

“That’s what happened.”

Test of character

He added: “It is a big [test of character] and we will see the ones who will stand up to it.

“This is a genuinely good group of players and staff.

“It is not as if anybody isn’t hurting from it.

“We aren’t far away. It is not as if we are getting battered two, three, four nil or whatever. We are in games.

“There is only so long you can say that – I completely understand and agree with that – but we will be back in this week at training trying to put it right.”