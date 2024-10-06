The good, the bad and the ugly at Dens Park – 4 talking points from Dundee’s incredible collapse against Kilmarnock

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
The good, the bad and the ugly at Dens Park – 4 talking points from Dundee’s incredible collapse against Kilmarnock

The 10-man Dark Blues threw away a 2-0 lead with just four minutes to go.

Mo Sylla sees red
Mo Sylla was shown a second yellow card after a challenge on Matty Kennedy as Dundee fell to defeat against Kilmarnock. Image: Rob Casey/SNS
By George Cran

Dundee were cruising in the first half and were firmly holding on at 2-0 up but then threw it all away in nine stunning final minutes against Kilmarnock.

This was the moment to kickstart the season back into life, three points and a clean sheet on the horizon.

Instead amid the wreckage of an incredible collapse big questions are raised over the mentality of this young squad and their ability to deal with adversity.

Dundee have now lost four matches on the spin and stretching back to last season have only one win in their last 15 Premiership matches.

Just when it looked like they’d cracked the code, one big puzzle reared its head – what the hell happened?!

Red card, red mist

Mo Sylla
Mo Sylla earns a second yellow card. Image: Rob Casey/SNS

Dundee were dominant in the first half, good value for their lead and very much on top.

Fans in the stands were happy with their team, but far less happy with referee Grant Irvine.

Things started with a drop ball given to Kilmarnock’s goalkeeper despite Dundee being in possession on the edge of the box.

Then came a yellow for Mo Sylla on the half-hour for a late challenge on Kyle Vassell, given after Killie’s advantage had been overturned and Dundee won a free-kick.

A harsh yellow, it was a foul but barely warranted a caution.

Then a clash in midfield between Sylla and Matty Kennedy turned the game on its head.

Matty Kennedy gets treatment. Image: Rob Casey/SNS
Matty Kennedy gets treatment. Image: Rob Casey/SNS

It looked innocuous at the time but video shows the Frenchman’s arm connects with Kennedy.

Again, it was harsh but he caught him and, accidental or not, there’s a big risk of a yellow card when that happens.

Both yellows were harsh in themselves, combining to make a very, very harsh red.

The referee didn’t have a good game – there are questions to be raised over whether he should have been officiating a Dundee match after controversial decisions in his last outing – and there is no denying the red card changed the course of the contest.

But when there are setbacks it is about how you deal with them.

For most of the remainder of the game, Dundee dealt with them well. Until they didn’t.

The Good

Let’s start with the positives – Dundee were deserving winners over 85 minutes of this contest.

Two goals to the good and dealing with everything a pretty poor Kilmarnock had thrown at them.

Ziyad Larkeche had a strong game at left wing-back, finishing off well after great setup from Lyall Cameron.

Ziyad Larkeche scores
Ziyad Larkeche opened the scoring in the first half. Image: Rob Casey/SNS

Then, after the backs-to-the-wall second half display, Seb Palmer-Houlden nodded a long ball in behind the defence and Seun Adewumi showed his quality.

The young Austrian had no right to get to the ball but did. And then pulled out a fabulous lobbed finish.

A first goal in British football, the first of many to come no doubt.

The Bad

From that point on there was still plenty of work to be done.

But Dundee had been solid at the back for 81 minutes – they could see out the final few minutes just fine, right?

Well, you already know the answer.

As soon as Kennedy’s low shot squirmed under Jon McCracken and eventually into the far corner – an effort the Scotland call-up should have saved – the anxiety kicked in.

Bruce Anderson levels the scores late on. Image: Rob Casey/SNS
Bruce Anderson levels the scores late on. Image: Rob Casey/SNS

Suddenly Killie smelled blood.

The legs were going for Dundee after so long spent with 10 men.

Larkeche had already been down with cramp and was unable to cut out a cross from the fresh legs of Gary Mackay-Steven before Clark Robertson was under the ball and Ethan Ingram’s marking was undone by Bruce Anderson at the far post.

From a winning position, the Dark Blues had thrown away two points.

But there was worse to come.

And The Ugly

Billy Koumetio came under fire last weekend after mistakes against Aberdeen led to goals.

His response had been excellent in this match, peaking with a superb block to deny Vassell early in the second half.

But he was done all ends up by Killie youngster Bobby Wales.

Koumetio has barely missed a high ball since his arrival at Dundee but he didn’t win a wayward Cameron clearance.

Billy Koumetio denies Kyle Vassell
Billy Koumetio denies Kyle Vassell in the second half. Image: Rob Casey/SNS

Instead Wales took the ball down with a super first touch and sprinted away from a tired Robertson before laying it on for Kennedy to complete the most unlikely of comebacks.

It was a really poor goal to concede, adding to the list this season, and a damaging one at that.

Four defeats on the spin with 10 goals conceded. One Premiership win in seven this term and 14 conceded.

The numbers don’t make pretty reading.

Dundee’s soft underbelly is costing them point after point right now.

There’s a long two weeks ahead until the trip to Motherwell.

There will be plenty of soul-searching at Dens Park to come – the reaction at Fir Park will tell us a lot about this young side.

Conversation