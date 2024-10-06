4 Dundee United talking points: Where unbeaten Premiership away start stands in record books and the glaring Ross Docherty question

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
4 Dundee United talking points: Where unbeaten Premiership away start stands in record books and the glaring Ross Docherty question

Courier Sport analyses the action from Paisley.

Emmanuel Adegboyega's strike sparked delirium in the away end
Adegboyega's strike sparked delirium in the away end. Image: SNS
By Alan Temple

Emmanuel Adegboyega was the match-winner as Dundee United secured a gutsy 1-0 victory over St Mirren on Saturday.

The Irishman bounced back from a glaring miss in the first half to nod home his maiden goal for the Tangerines, taking full advantage after Ellery Balcombe could only parry a fizzing Ross Docherty drive.

The triumph sees United go into the international break on a high. They sit in fifth place, having only tasted defeat in the Premiership against Rangers this term.

Courier Sport was in Paisley to analyse the action.

From ‘caught on the hop’ to claiming 3 points

To quote Jim Goodwin, United were “caught on the hop” by Stephen Robinson’s decision to field a 4-3-3 formation, given St Mirren have been wed to a 3-5-2 in recent times.

Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin
Jim Goodwin watches on. Image: SNS

As such, Goodwin was forced to act, once again making a proactive, effective alteration before the half-time whistle blew.

There can be few managers in the Premiership to have proved so adaptable within games this season; 3-4-3, 3-5-2, 4-3-3, 4-2-4 – United have utilised them all.

This time, Jort van der Sande was the unfortunate man sacrificed – mirroring Kevin Holt against Rangers – as Glenn Middleton entered the fray to protect the Terrors’ left side in what was often a 5-4-1 shape, primed to pounce on the counterattack.

Middleton was the picture of graft and hard running. One thundering tackle on Toyosi Olusanya to halt a dangerous break just after the hour-mark (below) was a thing of beauty.

Dundee United's Glenn Middleton entered the fray and put in a superb shift
Glenn Middleton entered the fray and put in a superb shift. Image: SNS

United’s overall performance was solid and, ultimately, good enough to get three points.

Another tactical success for the man in the dugout, albeit the players merit plenty of the plaudits for running themselves into the ground and defending their box faultlessly throughout.

Robinson would go on to rue his side’s missed chances and claim the Buddies were “in complete control”. They certainly registered more shots – 16 to United’s 12 – and had 55% of the possession.

However, it should be noted that the Tangerines outperformed St Mirren’s xG by 1.03 to 0.97. United afforded the hosts very few clear opportunities and, in a more evenly-matched contest than Robinson suggests, took their big chance when it came.

Adegboyega: Potential and resilience

Adegboyega can get better. And he’s playing pretty well already.

For United supporters, it’s an exciting prospect for the remainder of this season.

It’s a shame that development won’t take place over the longer term at Tannadice, but such is the nature of loan deals.

Emmanuel Adegboyega celebrates in front of the delirious Arabs.
Adegboyega celebrates in front of the delirious Arabs. Image: SNS

His passing was a little off at times against St Mirren and the former Drogheda man isn’t quite as dominating as his centre-back colleagues Ross Graham and Declan Gallagher.

However, he is tall, fast and confident striding out from defence, all while carrying a goal threat. In the Premiership, only Craig Sibbald (14) and Will Ferry (12) have won more tackles than Adegboyega (eight) for United.

Only Ferry (10) has made more interceptions than Adegboyega’s seven.

Adegboyega also displayed laudable resilience, brushing off his missed chance in the first half – swinging at fresh air from three yards – to make amends with the winning goal.

You’d fancy him to score a few more, too. He racked up three with Walsall last term.

A young man with a very bright future.

Ross Docherty is making up for lost time in the Premiership

How can this be Ross Docherty’s maiden season of Premiership football? At 31 years of age.

Ross Docherty was superb in the heart of midfield
Docherty was superb in the heart of midfield. Image: Shutterstock.

Yes, the United captain had his injury problems last season. However, that has not been a theme throughout his career. He has generally been fit, available and performing at a consistently high level for Ayr United and Partick Thistle.

But no-one ever took a punt.

It is blindingly obvious with 20/20 hindsight, but Docherty is a top-flight footballer. A good one, on recent evidence.

Against the Buddies, he was a dynamo in the engine room – circulating possession, spinning away from challenges with a deft drop of the shoulder, bursting past opponents with dancing feet.

Not only is he back, but Docherty looks a more potent attacking threat than he was last term.

It was his shot that proved too hot to handle for Balcombe, allowing Adegboyega to nod home the opening goal of the game, capping a splendid showing.

Happy travels

United remain unbeaten on their travels in the Premiership.

Registering victories against Hearts and St Mirren, two of last season’s European qualifiers, is a fine achievement.

The Tangerines have also claimed a 1-1 draw against Ross County that was 30 seconds away from being a win, and a 3-3 draw against Kilmarnock that was 30 seconds away from being a defeat.

Dramatic stuff on both occasions.

Ross Graham scored the only goal of the game.
Last month’s international break was also preceded by a super away win, at Hearts. Image: SNS

United starting a top-flight campaign by racking up four games without defeat on the road is far from unprecedented, albeit 2013/14 was the last time it was achieved. They did so in 2009/10, 2006/07 and 1993/94.

However, in each of those seasons, the Terrors’ run was made up of three draws and one win, accruing six points.

One must go back to 1988/89 for an away unbeaten streak that betters the current tally of eight points – with a clean sweep of wins against St Mirren, Dundee, Motherwell and Hamilton.

Conversation