SFA panel delivers final verdict on 2 huge Dundee United VAR calls in Kilmarnock thriller – with split decision on crucial penalty

The SFA’s Key Match Incident (KMI) Panel has judged that referee Craig Napier was correct to award Dundee United a last-gasp penalty against Kilmarnock – but with a 3-2 split.

United loan star Luca Stephenson hit the deck deep into injury time of last week’s thrilling contest at Rugby Park following a challenge from Killie substitute Fraser Murray.

Ross Graham coolly converted from the spot with 99 minutes on the clock to secure a 3-3 draw for the Tangerines.

The match-defining call was discussed “at length” by the five-person panel – consisting of three independent members with established careers within Scottish football, one representative from the SFA and one from SPFL clubs.

And three stated that Napier was right to point to the spot, with two maintaining there was insufficient contact to warrant a penalty.

The outcome notes read: “The panel discussed this decision at length, with the majority (3:2) deeming the on-field decision correct, while two panelists believed there was not enough contact for a penalty.”

However, all five panelists were unanimous in their opinion that VAR was RIGHT not to intervene. Given the difficulty of the decision, it could not be considered a clear error – leaving the ultimate decision to the referee.

Unanimous decision on Craig Sibbald strike

Meanwhile, there was a 5-0 verdict in agreement with the decision to award Craig Sibbald’s goal at Rugby Park.

Napier initially ruled the midfielder’s strike out due to a perceived foul by Miller Thomson in the build-up, however VAR Grant Irvine urged the whistler to reassess his opinion at the monitor.

Replays showed the youngster won the ball cleanly with a fine tackle and the goal was given.

Those incidents were among SIX analysed by the KMI Panel, including Marley Watkins’ goal – checked for a potential offside – however, the remainder were unanimously declared to be the correct outcomes.

