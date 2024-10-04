SFA panel delivers final verdict on 2 huge Dundee United VAR calls in Kilmarnock thriller – with split decision on crucial penalty

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
SFA panel delivers final verdict on 2 huge Dundee United VAR calls in Kilmarnock thriller – with split decision on crucial penalty

The KMI Panel decided ref Craig Napier was right to point to the spot - but it was far from unanimous.

By Alan Temple
Craig Napier points to the spot deep into stoppage time
Napier points to the spot deep into stoppage time. Image: SNS

The SFA’s Key Match Incident (KMI) Panel has judged that referee Craig Napier was correct to award Dundee United a last-gasp penalty against Kilmarnock – but with a 3-2 split.

United loan star Luca Stephenson hit the deck deep into injury time of last week’s thrilling contest at Rugby Park following a challenge from Killie substitute Fraser Murray.

Ross Graham coolly converted from the spot with 99 minutes on the clock to secure a 3-3 draw for the Tangerines.

The match-defining call was discussed “at length” by the five-person panel – consisting of three independent members with established careers within Scottish football, one representative from the SFA and one from SPFL clubs.

And three stated that Napier was right to point to the spot, with two maintaining there was insufficient contact to warrant a penalty.

Dundee United defender Ross Graham slots home from the spot,
Ross Graham slots home from the spot. Image: SNS

The outcome notes read: “The panel discussed this decision at length, with the majority (3:2) deeming the on-field decision correct, while two panelists believed there was not enough contact for a penalty.”

However, all five panelists were unanimous in their opinion that VAR was RIGHT not to intervene. Given the difficulty of the decision, it could not be considered a clear error – leaving the ultimate decision to the referee.

Unanimous decision on Craig Sibbald strike

Meanwhile, there was a 5-0 verdict in agreement with the decision to award Craig Sibbald’s goal at Rugby Park.

Craig Napier, left, is urged to go to the monitor to reassess Miller Tehomson's tackl
Napier, left, is urged to go to the monitor to reassess Miller Thomson’s tackle. Image: SNS

Napier initially ruled the midfielder’s strike out due to a perceived foul by Miller Thomson in the build-up, however VAR Grant Irvine urged the whistler to reassess his opinion at the monitor.

Replays showed the youngster won the ball cleanly with a fine tackle and the goal was given.

Those incidents were among SIX analysed by the KMI Panel, including Marley Watkins’ goal – checked for a potential offside – however, the remainder were unanimously declared to be the correct outcomes.

The full review can be found HERE.

Conversation